SWANTON -- Where the old Champlain Theatre stands could become a cafe, a bakery, a local shop or all three as soon as next year.
The Phase 3 project is the final stage in a multi-year revitalization of three downtown buildings. The Champlain Theatre building in the center of the village is the final subject, and its owners intend to transform its interior and exterior into a storefront ideal for small local businesses and restaurants looking to move into the downtown village space.
Gordon and Debbie Winters own the theater building and have rescued many old buildings before.
“We’re trying to give people moving here a reason to move here,” Gordon told the Messenger on Wednesday. “We will lease this space to whoever is the right fit.”
The finished building will ideally make its debut next year, and Gordon said he’s already been contacted by some entrepreneurs interested in what will be the finished space. Though Gordon said the final adjustments to the space would be tailored to the business inside,
The three-phase project began in 2017 with the revitalization of the old memorial building into the Ace Hardware store that it is today, followed by the renovation and modernization of the building at 5 Canada St. now home to Bees on Broadway. Both businesses are situated in the same village center as the theater, creating an evolving traffic flow around the central park.
“Downtown revitalizations are happening everywhere,” Gordon said. “People like the convenience of downtown shopping. They like to kind of walk from downtown. A lot of our traffic is people who like the convenience of walking and getting to a store and getting back to their day. This is our small part of that.”
Phases 1 and 2: Memorial Ace and Bees on Broadway
The Winterses’ first project was the Memorial Ace Building at 25 Memorial Way in Swanton which was the Veterans Memorial building, according to Village Manager Reg Belliveau. Remodeling the building bought from the Village in 2017 required extensive masonry work, a new roof, all new mechanicals, wiring and floor removal.
“To make it handicapped-accessible, we lowered the floor,” Gordon said.
Today the building is as shiny as a new penny and home to an Ace hardware store. Belliveau said the Winterses had done a spectacular service for the Village by fixing the building up and honoring its heritage as a historic building of honor.
“They have generations of giving back to this community,” Belliveau told the Messenger on Wednesday. “They’re community partners who don’t want the accolades, but want to benefit this community. And I respect that.”
Bees on Broadway at 5 Canada St. was once a blighted storefront in serious need of repair and someone to take care of it.
The Winterses were all too happy to revitalize the property, restoring the old metal outside and leaky roof into the thoroughly modern storefront now selling products such as candles, skincare products, honey and candies.
Phase three: the theater
The Bees on Broadway revitalization project wrapped in 2020, allowing the Winterses to focus on their next project: the historic Champlain Theatre on Canada Street, which opened in 1917.
The Champlain Theatre had been empty for years until the Winterses bought the property from the Gamache family with the hopes of restoring it.
“It was originally an old dance hall,” Gordon said. “There was a second floor in the building, and a hardware store on the first floor. When silent films came out, it transitioned into a theater.”
Battling the challenges of labor and supply shortages in the age of COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the Winterses, who are collaborating with Alpine Restoration, HD Campbell Building, Harrison Concrete, Hardy Engineering and Vermont Electrical Contracting to contract as locally as possible for the work.
Renovating the theater will take a mountain of work, but the result will be three or four new storefront opportunities.
“Once this third building gets done, it could really be a draw for Swanton,” Gordon said. “We’re holding out for the local baker or coffee shop owner. ... It's what makes downtowns special. That’s what we’re striving for.”
Gordon said he continues to be emboldened by the energy he feels in his hometown. He also knew he and his wife have skills that can carry Swanton’s infrastructure into the future. Using their talents to remake the old buildings in a community they feel dedicated to felt natural. It felt right.
“So many in the community are striving to make Swanton a better place,” Gordon said. “I have the ability to [redevelop] these buildings, and people will say it looks better, brighter and more inviting. If I can do that, then it's a success.”
