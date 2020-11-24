ST. ALBANS CITY — Downtown St. Albans annual holiday raffle launches on Saturday, with the option of entering online. It’s just one of the ways downtown businesses are adjusting to this year’s changed holiday shopping landscape.
Merchants have created new options for shoppers, such as the holiday gift boxes being offered by Rail City Market or the videos showcasing items available for sale at the Frozen Ogre.
Earlier this year, the city launched a Downtown Dollars program when large employers said they wanted a way to thank their employees for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic while supporting local businesses. Downtown Dollars are $10 cards which can be redeemed at a number of local businesses. Although the program began with large purchases, anyone can now purchase them online.
And with coronavirus relief funds from the state’s Restart Vermont program, the city is offering up to $50 worth of cards at half price. You pay $5 and the city uses the Restart funds to pay the other $5. There is a $50 limit per person, allowing Vermonters to pay $25 and receive $50 of cards. Additional cards may be purchased for $10 each.
The cards may be given as gifts or purchasers may use the cards themselves. Since the start of the program this spring, the city has sold $21,000 worth of the cards, according to Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.
The cards may be purchased online at downtownsaintalbans.com/downtowndollars.
The annual raffle typically brings thousands of entries, according to Sawyer. The raffle includes weekly prizes from participating businesses as well as a $500 Grand Prize. To enter, spend $100 downtown at participating businesses. Traditionally, shoppers would have a raffle card that would be stamped by the merchant when they made a purchase. Once the card was full, they could fill it out and drop it in an entry box at a participating business.
This year with shoppers picking items up curbside, it is also possible to enter by uploading an image of your receipts showing $100 worth of purchases. Upload your receipts at downtownsaintalbans.com/holidayraffle.
To encourage participation, Donna Howard, owner of the Eloquent Page, is paying the fee for participating businesses this year. Peoples Trust Company and Kevin Smith Sports are also sponsoring the raffle.
Merchants are also making adjustments this year. Pretty much everyone is offering curbside pick-up.
Frozen Ogre, which specializes in games and toys, is joining Fashion Scentz in offering shopping by appointment. Frozen Ogre owner Erik Stumpf said he was offering appointments before and after the store’s regular hours and on Sundays.
This week he is also launching videos showcasing new products. The videos are a response to how the internet has changed the way people shop. Previously, people would go into stores, browse, and find a gift for someone.
“What the internet has done, it’s shifted people’s views of what they want,” Stumpf said. “They’re... browsing online. Then people’s wish lists become demands.”
“You have to get ahead of that by putting out things that you have,” he added.
The videos will be available for viewing on the store’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“This season is complicated,” Stumpf said. “We don’t know day to day if we’re going to get shut down again.”
He is one of the merchants feeling the loss of holiday downtown events. Halloween, for example, previously brought hundreds of people to his store, but this year was confined to Taylor Park. Foot traffic from events was one of the key ways people discovered his store and what he sells.
Because he’s a small merchant, “I have to have games and toys you can’t get at Walmart, that are a little bit different,” Stumpf said.
Rail City Market also offers unique items. The store carries a mix of healthy foods, spices and cooking supplies, alongside unique gifts and locally made jewelry and pottery. Owner Ashley Cleare has tried to make gift shopping easier by creating a line of gift boxes featuring primarily Vermont-made products. The store will also create custom gift boxes.
The boxes and other gift items may be shipped or picked up curbside. “People can support local without leaving home,” Cleare said.
Also available for pickup are holiday cooking and baking essentials, including spices, flours and chocolate for candy making. This year she’s added gluten free and vegan options in baked goods such as pies and cheesecakes.
One thing will still be the same this year, downtown St. Albans will look festive. “Downtown is still going to be lit up,” Sawyer said. “It’s still going to be a wonderful downtown shopping destination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.