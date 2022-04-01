ST. ALBANS CITY — Rebecca Girard, of Jay, spent Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Albans with her three-month-old wriggling in her arms.
She hit some shops such as The Eloquent Page, got some coffee at The Traveled Cup and spent much of the day checking out what St. Albans had to offer.
Her thoughts on the experience?
“[St. Albans] is one of the very few urban-esque spots close to Jay,” she said. “It’s a small historic downtown and it’s very pretty. … You don’t see all that many downtowns like this, and those small town qualities are becoming more desirable every year.”
Peter Wilson, a resident of St. Albans City, echoed those thoughts as he stood behind her in line at The Eloquent Page.
“We love the downtown,” Wilson. “I like the direction [St. Albans] is going.”
In the last decade, the City of St. Albans has been aggressive in shaping its future, often taking on tens of millions of dollars in debt to fund new projects and initiatives. It’s bought up lots and funded brownfield projects. It’s worked with private partners to flip blocks, and it’s greased the wheels where it could to create a concentrated hub of development away from major highway exits primarily by utilizing public debt to pay the costs the private market can’t profit from.
Every tool, however, has a shelf life.
The city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district – one of the most-used hammers in its financial toolbox – is set to expire in a year and a half, and City Manager Dominic Cloud is hoping for one last push to tackle the TIF district’s last projects.
“There's two schools of thought,” Cloud said. “One school of thought is, you should take the least amount of risk possible. And that leaves a lot of money on the table. You know, we've been at it for eight years or so.”
Downtown’s momentum
Downtown St. Albans isn’t what it used to be, and by taking a bird’s-eye view over the years, one can see the past decades’ evolution taking place. From the early 2000s and onward, parking lots disappeared and buildings started popping up. On ground level, retailers were replaced with restaurants, and the spaces above businesses were transformed into housing.
Cloud has been at the heart of that work in large part due to the city’s TIF district.
The district itself allows municipalities to borrow money based on the idea that any future growth in a district’s tax base will pay down the city’s incurred debt. The State of Vermont has created 10 TIF districts among its municipalities. About half are in Chittenden County, as they work best in higher density areas that have a bevy of private partners looking to invest.
St. Albans has had its TIF district since 2012, and it expires in 2023.
“When TIF is done, it’s harder for us to do the larger projects, so when we’re out of TIF and we begin to pivot and you see more of the deals filling storefronts, it becomes a little bit more micro and building by building,” Cloud said.
The City of St. Albans already started laying the foundation for life post-TIF this past spring. To fill Main Street spaces, the City of St. Albans made agreements with private businesses – such as Nourish, Hangry the Donut Bar and Bootlegger Bikes – that cut down on rent and help eliminate startup costs, such as the construction needed to flip the spaces.
Moving forward, Cloud said the city could potentially use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund these agreements down the line and keep filling up empty space.
“There’s no reason that we should tolerate empty storefronts,” he said.
The trick, however, has been finding potential partners in the business. Cloud said he’s working with a few who have expressed interest, but workforce issues, especially as pertains to the restaurant industry, have hampered some of those discussions.
“The big space on the first floor [of Congress and Main] is really set up for a restaurant, and you know, trying to get a restaurant open right now is a big, heavy lift,” Cloud said.
Interestingly, many of the new businesses coming into town this spring don’t exactly attract the traditional customer of many of the current downtown businesses. Instead, they take aim at a generally younger crowd.
Market forces are aligned with the approach. In the latest 2020 census, the 25- to 34-year-old crowd is actually the largest age cohort residing in the City of St. Albans, which contrasts with the older cohorts who make up rural Franklin County populations.
Ric Lavallee, who’s vegan bakery/deli Nourish is a hit with a wide range of ages, has noticed the renewed focus, and he said he’s excited to see the emergence of downtown’s new businesses that complement each other while providing destination experiences for younger people looking for something to do.
“This is the best downtown in Vermont outside of a major city,” he said. “They tell me that if I had come eight or nine years ago, I wouldn’t have stopped [driving].”
Downtown businesses, however, are just one part of the larger development equation for the City of St. Albans. On the neighborhood stabilization front, the city has also helped put buildings in the hands of people like developer Jim Cameron, who are willing to invest the time and money into flipping spaces into housing.
A good example is the ongoing development at 45 Kingman St., which Cameron received for $50,000 and expects to invest $1.6 million into to bring it up to par.
With half the city’s population being renters, Cameron expects the spaces to be filled quickly once he completes them by next winter.
The city also recently purchased the old Ralston’s building on the northwest corner of Kingman and Main streets, which Cloud said the city took on in order to add a few apartments to the upstairs spaces.
He said the city is also exploring a homeownership program, which is currently under development, to use public dollars to help first-time home buyers.
“None of the housing programs that are out there are oriented towards helping people buy a home,” he said.
The final TIF projects
While TIF is approaching its end run, Cloud said he still wants to use the last year and half to finalize its last projects. They include wrapping up the Fonda site, flipping a few brownfield projects, finishing the Federal Street multi-modal connector, improving Taylor Park and undertaking a project similar to what was completed at Congress and Main. In total, the projects are estimated to cost $10 million to get done.
At least three of those projects have been on the city books since the TIF district's inception. The Fonda site on Lower Newton Road, for example, has been a decade-long brownfield project that has cost a few million to bring up to par.
“That is a really good example of why you have to participate in the market to get the development your community envisioned there,” Cloud said. “We spent 10 years trying to reduce the cleanup cost by keeping as much of the concrete slab there as possible. And eventually, I realized that I couldn’t get a developer to look seriously at the site until we agreed to remove the slab. But that’s a $2 million decision.”
While Genesee & Wyoming’s American Rail Dispatching Center is set to take up a portion of the plot, the city is still waiting to see if U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services will choose the second and third parcel to replace the Tabor building, which flooded in early 2021.
“We’re one of three or four sites where it [USCIS] could possibly be and that forms the basis for our redevelopment plan, which is now included in the corrective action plan. So then we’re championing the site and getting it cleaned out,” he said.
Taylor Park improvements and the Federal Street update have also been ongoing. The city expects park improvements to cost roughly $500,000, and the city is looking to use $2 million of its TIF funds for a 20% match on a $10 million federal transportation grant to get the multi-modal connecter project completed.
As for the new project similar to Congress and Main, Cloud said he couldn’t say too much about it as he’s still working with property owners at the potential site before making an official announcement.
“There is a limited runway,” he said. “If the TIF runs out, we can’t do a transformative project, and it’s in their interest to play ball with us.”
As for all the debt racked up by the TIF district, Cloud said the city’s role has been managing the risk appropriately as it spurs growth, and he’s not too worried about the debt becoming a problem. In fact, he’d like to see the city take on more.
“We feel like we have discovered a way that communities can achieve their visions. And it's a model that works and we intend to keep following it even when our ability to do TIF projects stops in a year and a half,” he said. “In any risk analysis, you have to consider the alternatives, right? And so we participate [in the market] because we’ve observed what happens when we don’t. The market has spoken and left to its own devices, the market is not interested in small historic downtowns.”
