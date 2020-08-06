ST. ALBANS — Downtown St. Albans is offering a new twist on an old game.
Visitors who complete four squares on a Bingo card, filling a line vertically, across or diagonally, will be eligible to win one of 11 prizes including gift cards, Downtown Dollars that may be spent at a number of area businesses, and a grand prize of a night’s stay at the Hampton Inn.
Each square contains a task and the required proof for that task. To complete the square for visiting the Taylor Park fountain, for example, players must provide a photo of themselves at the fountain. Other tasks require a photo of a receipt or a screenshot.
Participants have until Aug. 31 to complete a board. There is no limit on the number of times a person may enter, but each board requires new tasks. For example, the same photo at the fountain can’t be submitted on more than one board.
The game was inspired by a similar game in downtown Rutland, according to Chip Sawyer, director of planning and development for St. Albans City. Some members of the city’s downtown board learned of the game and suggested doing it here.
“You’ve got to spend some quality time in downtown St. Albans to complete four squares,” Sawyer said.
“We’re pretty fortunate that our businesses are all open,” he added. “And the community is doing a pretty good job of supporting businesses.”
Bingo cards are available online at downtownsaintalbans.com/bingo or at The Eloquent Page, Hampton Inn or Rail City Market. Completed cards and proof may be emailed to email@downtownsaintalbans.com or submitted through the website. It would be helpful, Sawyer said, for players to provide some information on which line of squares were completed.
The downtown board is planning another round of Bingo for September and is happy to hear suggestions, Sawyer said.