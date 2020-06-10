ST. ALBANS CITY — The windows of downtown businesses are looking a little purple these days.
In previous years, businesses in the county have taken part in “Paint the Town Purple” to promote Relay for Life. With the American Cancer Society (ACS) unable to host its signature annual event for cancer patients, their caregivers and families, and those who have lost loved ones to cancer, the windows are the most visible part of a month-long campaign.
“How can we help people feel connected emotionally if they can’t be connected physically?” asked Heather Winther, who spearheads ACS efforts in Franklin County. The events planned for June are an effort to answer that question.
In addition to painting the town, Winther is also working with Relay volunteers to organize a Light the Fight event on June 20.
“The biggest thing people liked about Relay was the luminaria ceremony,” Winther said.
In the ceremony, white luminaria bags decorated in honor of those who have been lost to cancer, those who have struggled with it and those who have survived it, are lit.
Light the Night will offer a version of that ceremony, with the bags on the bleachers at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center spelling out “hope.”
People can purchase bags online, or pick them up this Saturday at the Northwest Farmers in Taylor Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Decorated bags may then be dropped off at Collins Perley in the hours before the 9 p.m. lighting, Winther explained. Bags will also be for sale at Collins Perley that day.
It’s also possible to simply request a name be written on the bag for those who don’t want to decorate it themselves. Not all luminaria need to be brought to Collins Perley. Purchasers also have the option of lighting the bag at home.
“We wanted to give people as many options as possible,” Winther said.
Luminaria bags cost $5 each.
Many of the local merchants are also donating funds from the sale of some items to ACS. At Eloquent Page, owner Donna Howard is donating a percentage from the sales of all books with purple covers or the word purple in the title.
Red House Sweets is selling purple macaroons. Evelyne’s on Center has purple bon-bons, and Rosie’s Confections, which sells online and will begin selling at the Northwest Farmers Market later this month has a purple truffle available.
Winther said Paint the Town Purple is a way to both promote ACS and its services while also drawing attention to the businesses which support ACS.
Given everything that’s happening she wasn’t certain about doing Paint the Town Purple this year, until Howard reached out.
“It’s a way to get art downtown,” said Howard. This year about two dozen businesses are participating. Some have made window displays from purple items in their stores. Others, like Howard, have painted images onto their windows. The purple books on The Eloquent Page windows were done by local artist Jill Snapp.
Winther said people are also being encouraged to decorate their homes. One way might be to display completed pages from an ACS coloring book. The pages are available for download online. There will also be copies available at the farmers market on Saturday.
Everyone who shares a related image on Facebook or Instagram and either tags Franklin County Relay for Life or uses #paintthetownpurplefranklinvt in their post will be entered into a contest to win a coloring gift set. It’s also possible to enter by emailing an image of the completed pages. The deadline to send in or share the coloring pages in June 26.