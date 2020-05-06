ST. ALBANS CITY — Starting this week, St. Albans City merchants and restaurants will begin seeing customers bearing Downtown Dollars.
The $10 gift cards are the first iteration of a downtown gift card.
"We've been wanting to have a gift card program for downtown for a long time," said Chip Sawyer, the city's director of planning and development.
Then last week the Northwest Technical Center (NWTC) contacted Mayor Tim Smith with $2,000 from the Bellows Free Academy Boosters Club which they could use to show appreciation to teachers. NWTC wanted to use that money to also support local businesses, explained Smith.
So he got together with Sawyer and the city's Director of Operations and Business Development Marty Manahan. And Downtown Dollars was born.
This initial version of the program is simple, said Sawyer. The funds for the gift card purchase are deposited in the account of St. Albans for the Future (SAFF). The purchaser then receives the gift cards to distribute as they see fit. When the cards are redeemed, merchants handle them like cash. Then the merchant brings the redeemed cards to Manahan or Sawyer who will write them a check for the value of the cards from the SAFF account.
Two other businesses have expressed interest in making a large purchase for employees, according to Sawyer and Smith.
"This is a test," said Sawyer. There are a lot of details to work out before the program moves beyond bulk sales of cards to institutions and businesses to single sales to the public.
But Sawyer expects those issues to be resolved. "I think there could be a lot of interest in this," he said.
The card is "part of the city's efforts to level the playing field and make sure downtown is still a viable economic engine for the community," he said.
Smith said that typically 10 percent of gift cards aren't redeemed. Any unredeemed funds will become part of the downtown fund and used for promotions and events downtown. The money "will still be used in a valuable manner to promote the downtown," Smith said.
So far, 28 downtown businesses have signed up to participate in the program, which came together in roughly a week.
"Things happen like that pretty often," said Sawyer. "That's what we do."