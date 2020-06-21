HIGHGATE – A segment of Route 78 in Highgate was temporarily closed Friday morning due to downed powerlines and trees, according to Vermont State Police (VSP) and Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) notices.
In a statement issued Friday morning, VSP warned that Route 78 would be closed between Hanna and Franklin roads in Highgate due to “trees down, downed wires and some compromised poles.”
According to VSP, responding police were joined by utilities and the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department.
VTrans reported the road open shortly after noon later that day.