ST. ALBANS — Is a Dollar General coming to St. Albans?
Plans for a fourth Dollar General in Franklin County moved through St. Albans City Council Monday night when councilors approved an extra-territorial water allocation for the retail store, potentially to be located on state Route 104.
A Dollar General spokesperson, however, said the company is still figuring out its approach.
“At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General location in Saint Albans, VT,” a spokesperson told the Messenger by email. “This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Franklin County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate having a final decision by spring 2023.”
The allocation application shows the footprint of the building and its associated parking lot, which would be located just north of Maplefields on state Route 104. The land is currently a corn field.
Councilors approved the allocation due to legal obligations, but they had critical words about the possibility of a store in that location.
Ward 1 Alderperson Timothy Hawkins pointed out that the build would eliminate some green space in that area, which he’d rather not see.
“I guess in today’s world, money talks, and what’s best for the people walks,” he said.
Mayor Tim Smith categorized the build as another case of dollar stores “running rampant across the country.”
City Council President Chad Spooner pointed out that a lot of the developer’s answers to application questions seemed to be written in the span of “10 seconds.”
Questions included on the application ask about the potential impact of new development on existing businesses and on the city’s central corridor.
Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy questioned how much thought was put into the answers, and he pointed out that a Dollar General could pull retail shoppers away from the city’s downtown despite the developer’s response stating a lack of impact to the city.
“Man, is it hard to vote to approve a Dollar General out there,” McCarthy said.
Franklin County has three other Dollar Generals located in Swanton, Enosburg Falls and Georgia. St. Albans, meanwhile, has two other dollar retail stores in the form of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree. Both are located within city limits.
A total of 39 Dollar General stores have been constructed in Vermont since 2005. Nationwide, there are 18,190 Dollar General stores located in 47 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.