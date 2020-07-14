NEWPORT, Vt. – The Vermont Dept. of Corrections announced Monday it had contracted with a new medical provider within its prisons after criticizing a previous provider for its role in the death of an inmate in a Newport prison.
Vermont’s interim corrections commissioner, Jim Baker, delivered a sharp criticism of the state prison system’s health care after failing to prevent the death of Kenneth Johnson, a 60-year-old Black man and inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility who died last December while in custody.
According to Baker, Johnson had, “for a period of time, complained that he could not breathe” before ultimately passing away due to an undiagnosed tumor blocking his airway while in the Newport prison.
While Johnson’s passing was still the subject of several reviews both internal and external, Baker said Monday there was enough information on hand to declare Johnson’s death a “failure” on the part of the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and on its healthcare provider at the time, Centurion Management Care.
“I have not read all of the reports, but I’ve been briefed enough to know no one should die in our custody the way that Mr. Johnson passed away,” Baker said. “The failure for our medical providers and the health care providers outside the facility to have diagnosed Mr. Johnson’s situation cost him his life – on our watch inside corrections.”
Johnson was being held at the corrections facility in Newport while awaiting trial for charges of human trafficking and the alleged sexual assault of a minor, charges he’d pleaded not guilty to, according to a Seven Days report shortly after Johnson’s death.
According to Baker, no disciplinary action had been taken yet over Johnson’s death, as internal and external reviews were ongoing, but he asserted “a big piece of this equation was the medical staff and health care providers on duty that evening.”
The department announced Monday it would now contract with the Kansas-based VitalCore Health Strategies, an organization Baker said more closely aligned with the direction DOC hoped to take in the wake of Johnson’s death and several other issues within Vermont’s prisons.
According to Baker, VitalCore’s contract with DOC is expected to last three years and cost the state “just shy of $20 million a year.”
The organization had been the lowest bidder among the three organizations that bid on DOC’s health care contract, ultimately being selected over Centurion, who had previously provided health care services in DOC’s prisons, and Wellpath.
According to VitalCore’s chief executive officer Viola Riggin, the company is focused on “providing the same services you would get at your doctor’s office to the patients inside the correctional facility while keeping the community safe.”
The company contracts with about 20 other prisons and correctional facilities, but Vermont represents its first statewide contract, Riggin said Monday.
During its tenure as DOC’s health care provider, Centurion had been implicated in at least one other death of an inmate in DOC custody, with a 2019 lawsuit charging that negligent care from DOC and Centurion led to the 2016 death of David Bissonnette at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Staff at the St. Albans prison, the suit alleges, had dismissed Bissonnette’s repeated complaints of shortness of breath and dizziness as anxiety before Bissonnette eventually died of complications of a hearth infection associated with certain kinds of drug use.
At the time, according to the suit, Bissonnette had been committed to solitary confinement in order to avoid expected complications of withdrawal after having cut Bissonnette off from buprenorphine, a medical opioid he’d reportedly taken, which is often used to treat opioid addiction.
Speaking with reporters Monday, Baker said there’d be additional oversight of DOC’s contract with VitalCore in the form of the Dept. of Vermont Health Access. “We now have a medical doctor providing clinical oversight support to how we provide medical care within the system,” Baker said.
DOC also announced the reorganization of its Office of Professional Development and Training as the Office of Professional Standards, which Baker said should help align DOC staff with a “reshaped focus… on recruiting, hiring, training, constituent outreach, equity, fairness and impartiality in our systems.”
Baker said Johnson’s death wasn’t what ultimately spurred the department’s decision to bid out for health care services, but cited it as an example of something that “caused me to believe we need to rethink the health care we provide within our system.”
He reflected on his own experience with health care during Monday’s announcements and how that contrasted to Johnson’s experience in DOC custody, recalling how “Jim Baker was able to get health care at one of the leading health care facilities in the country – Sloan Kettering in New York.”
“That saved my life,” Baker said. “Mr. Johnson didn’t get that opportunity and that, for me, is a failure in the system.”