MONTPELIER – The Scott administration announced Monday the phased reopening of Vermont’s Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to in-person services as Vermont continues to only see its total number of COVID-19 cases grow by the single digits every day.
The DMV began providing online learner’s permit testing this week and, starting next week Monday, in-person driving tests conducted by the DMV are scheduled to resume with COVID-19-related restrictions attached.
DMV offices in Montpelier, Rutland and South Burlington are also scheduled to reopen to help facilitate restarting driving tests, though offices will be open by appointment only.
Since March, DMV offices have been closed to in-person services as a part of a wider suite of state government mandates ordered to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease capable of manifesting, in some cases, as a life-threatening illness.
As the DMV resumes limited in-person services, guidelines will be attached in order to slow the possible transmission of COVID-19, with the state requiring all in-person transactions occur outside and mandating that only the driver and examiner be allowed in a vehicle during driving exams.
The DMV is also mandating face coverings for its transactions and that customers requiring DMV assistance only bring a guest if needed and only if DMV staff are warned ahead of time.
Students passing a driving exam will be issued a temporary license – the DMV’s standard procedure. A permanent license will be mailed to the passing student within 10 days of their test.
During a regular update from the Scott administration Monday, DMV commissioner Wanda Miloni said halting of DMV services has led to the postponement of approximately 2,000 tests – 1,000 driving exams, 200 commercial drivers’ tests and about 800 learner’s permit tests.
“I know how disappointing it has been for those of you who have had to wait to take your test and get a license,” Miloni said. “I also know how hard it’s been for families not to have another driver helping with everything from errands… or having the opportunity to begin driving yourself to your first summer job.”
In order to address the DMV’s backlog of postponed driving tests, Miloni said the department would be looking to tap certified driving instructors to “act as agents of the DMV” in order to administer vehicle tests.
Students who take their test through a certified instructor will also receive a temporary driver’s license upon passing, but, according to the DMV, it could take up to 90 days for a permanent license to be mailed to the passing student.
According to Miloni, the state expects to clear its backlog of postponed tests within the next month, and that a roll-out for a renewed motorcycle training and permitting program could be expected for the coming weeks as the DMV’s restart enters its second phase.
“I want to express to all Vermonters our sincerest hope that this first phase of the DMV restart plan will enable you to resume getting the services that have been on hold in a manner that is safe for the DMV employees and the customers,” she said. “We really do look forward to seeing new drivers on the road.”
Reopening DMVs for limited services comes as much of Vermont’s economy, also shuttered over COVID-19, were beginning to reopen under stringent public health guidelines as Vermont continues to see COVID-19 spread well within its health care system’s capacity, according to state modeling.
On Monday, the health department reported four new cases of COVID-19 having been diagnosed in Vermont. The day before, the state reported another four.
According to Vermont health officials, the state is tracking a localized outbreak of COVID-19 in the City of Winooski, something Vermont health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he expected to continue to be the norm as COVID-19 remained in Vermont.
“This is not the first cluster of COVID-19 in Vermont, and, as we’ve stated up here, we expect it to not be the last,” Levine said.
Officials announced Monday the state would be partnering with the Community Health Centers of Burlington in order to offer free pop-up testing at the O’Brien Community Center in Winooski this week in order to help respond to what officials are referring to as a “cluster” of COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Scott hinted Monday that future “turns of the spigot” – the governor’s token phrase for reopening Vermont’s economy – would include gradually lifting restrictions on indoor dining and Vermont’s hospitality industry, with steps to be announced later this week.
“Later on this week, I’ll be detailing additional re-openings, which, if things continue to move in the right direction, will include steps to allow for indoor dining at restaurants soon,” Scott said. “I hope to have an update on how to ramp up our hospitality industry in the weeks ahead.”
Scott also said officials would present the regional metrics it would use for gauging COVID-19’s spread in neighboring states, metrics Scott said would go on to inform Vermont’s eventual reopening to out-of-state travelers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Vermont’s health department reported there having been 988 total cases of COVID-19 in Vermont since the disease was first observed in the state in March.
The state is now attributing 55 deaths to complications of COVID-19.
According to the health department, 879 people have recovered from COVID-19, which normally manifests with mild, flu-like symptoms, since the state’s first diagnosis in March.