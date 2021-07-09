Update: This story has been updated to clarify that the city of St. Albans is not hosting this event, but they rather are renting the St. Albans City Auditorium for the event.
Next Friday, July 16, a group that has rented the St. Albans City Auditorium will host several speakers in a two hour discussion about critical race theory, including Vermonters for Vermont’s Gregory Thayer, according to a release.
“Critical race theory teaches people that they are either oppressors or oppressed/victims!” according to a release from Vermonters for Vermont. “It’s been around since the 1970’s, being taught in many colleges across the nation and now it is coming to students of all ages. CRT is a product of the writings of the communist manifesto works of Karl Marx.”
The evening will feature five additional speakers from 6:30 to 8:30 after opening comments from Thayer.
- Linda Kirker, former Vermont Legislator
- Jay DeNault, former MVU school board member
- Aaron Kindsvatter, professor at University of Vermont
- John Klar of the Vermont Liberty Network
- Ellie Martin of Vermont Grassroots
Each of the speeches will last approximately 12 minutes, and audience members are invited to participate in a question and answer session after the last speaker, the release states.
