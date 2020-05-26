ST. ALBANS — Opening a new business is always a challenge. For Tessa and Eben Hill, opening The Drake restaurant in downtown St. Albans during the pandemic may have turned their business plan upside down, but it also made it easier for them to adapt.
Adaptation has also been the name of the game at other restaurants in town.
Mimmo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant expanded their delivery business while Twigg’s Gastropub added curbside service and delivery for the first time.
“It’s a lot of change,” said Mimmo’s manager Carlo Spano.
Restaurants were ordered by the governor to shift to take out and delivery only in late March, before The Drake opened. This past weekend they were allowed to serve customers outside at 25 percent capacity.
Although the Hills had hoped to open The Drake with counter service and some seating for lunch and dinner, with additional takeout and catering to follow, they opened four weeks ago with curbside pickup and catering.
“Our timing was good,” Tessa Hill said. “We’ve been able to grow and acclimate.”
“We’re so lucky,” she added.
Customers, Hill said, have been supportive and welcoming. With a focus on affordable, locally sourced food, she said The Drake fills a “niche St. Albans is excited about.”
Both Twiggs and Mimmo’s were established restaurants with an established customer base, but, they too, shifted gears.
Twiggs owner Tom Murphy said he added take out and delivery just before the order to close was issued. “We’ve made this nothing but an opportunity,” he said. His primary goal was to keep his staff employed and his second goal was to continue to feed people.
While takeout sales were strong, the restaurant lost alcohol sales, which Murphy explained have a much higher profit margin.
Being able to open at just 25 percent capacity isn’t enough to allow many restaurants to cover their overhead, he said. “For most restaurants, my suggestion would be, don’t do it.” Murphy said he’s fortunate because Twiggs isn’t his primary employment.
The coronavirus is less likely to spread outside, scientists have found, which is the primary reason for allowing outdoor seating but not indoor. But for restaurants, outdoor seating is weather dependent. “”The second it rains, now you’re down to nothing,” Murphy said.
Seating is also reservation only, with restaurants keeping records of who eats when in order to assist with contact tracing should a customer later test positive for COVID-19.
Because some customers linger, Murphy said he is only booking one seating per night per table.
As soon as Twigg’s was able to open for seated service, the restaurant resumed live music, which Murphy said will continue through the heat wave currently hitting St. Albans.
“We’ll survive because have amazing customers and amazing employees,” Murphy said, adding that many of his employees have “really gone above and beyond.”
At Mimmo’s, the restaurant expanded from lunchtime delivery to delivery at all hours, with serving staff becoming delivery drivers, said Spano. The focus, he explained, was on serving customers while keeping everyone safe. Mimmo’s, too, is back to outside service.
“We are happy that we can do curbside and delivery,” he said.
It was also gratifying to see how much the community valued the restaurant. “You see how much the community misses you,” Spano said.
Spano said he also feels a lot of compassion for many small businesses. “They don’t have the experience to go through something like this,” he said.