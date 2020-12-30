FRANKLIN — Adam and I headed out for a walk in the woods last night just as the sun was setting; a quick turn up the ridge brought us our first glimpse of the full moon, also known as the Cold Moon. It was a breathtaking sight as it rose through the pale pinks and lavenders of the evening sky.
We hadn't planned to photograph the moon, but thankfully, we had a phone on us and could capture a few photos of the beauty we saw.
Later in the evening, we braved the cold and headed out again to enjoy the moonlight as it sent tree shadows across the glittering snow. Our Labrador, Yadi, was out with us and he was an excellent subject to photograph in the snowy winter landscape.
If the clouds clear this evening, the moon will still appear full to the naked eye. If you can get out and see it, you won't be disappointed.
