ST. ALBANS CITY — Dairy Farmers of America plans to build additional silos and another receiving building at the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery site on Federal Street.
The DFA plans to build the silos so the co-op site adheres to the DFA’s Good Manufacturing Practices, or GMPs: specifically so that the co-op no longer mixes different milk types in one silo.
That’s according to Peter Cross of the St. Albans-based engineering firm Cross Consulting Engineers, who told the city council the co-op currently holds multiple types of milk in any one silo, washing the silo before switching types.
But the DFA’s GMPs require separate silos for each milk type: whole milk, skim milk and so forth.
The co-op needs the additional silos for volume.
“It’s a pretty small site down there,” Cross told the city council. “There’s not a lot of room.”
Cross said the project’s site plan isn’t formalized, but that the plan right now is for the new silos to stand in front of, or near, the three existing silos.
Cross said those silos stand about 80 feet tall, including catwalks and concrete paths.
He said the new silos could approach 105 feet tall once installed.
The topic came to the city council because the proposed silos are taller than the maximum height allowed in the city’s Service-Industrial District regulations.
The city’s director of planning and development, Chip Sawyer, advised the council to request draft changes to those height regulations from the planning commission.
That could allow the development review board to issue height wavers for structures in the Service-Industrial District up to 105 feet tall versus the current maximum of 85 feet.
Sawyer said, “I think it’s something that we could design that would work out pretty well, that would allow for the extension of the site and, perhaps, others as needed.”
Sawyer noted that while the proposed silos might be around 20 feet taller than the existing silos, two existing grain silos in the city are even taller, around 120 feet high.
“There is some precedent for having some storage or movement structures like that,” Sawyer told the council.
But councilors predicted concerned constituents.
Councilor Jim Pelkey said his Federal Street constituents might want to chime in on the proposal.
Councilor Tim Hawkins said, “We took a lot of heat when we allowed them to increase the height of that grain elevator.”
Hawkins said it wasn’t Federal Street residents, but those in St. Albans’ higher elevations who brought the heat.
“A silo’s a big thing,” Hawkins mused. “… They take up a lot of space. They can interfere with a good portion of the view from the upper side of St. Albans.”
Hawkins said he didn’t know if that overruled the importance of the proposal.
“I just don’t want … us to haphazardly go into, ‘Yeah, let’s do it because it’s the co-op,’” Hawkins said.
“I like the co-op,” he added. “They’re good neighbors. As long as everyone takes a good look at it and gets a fair shot to take a look at it, rather than just try to run it through the process.”
Sawyer wondered if the co-op could produce renderings of the proposed silos’ affect on hill residents’ views.
Cross told the council the DFA hopes to start construction next spring.
But Cross also said the project is in a “holding pattern” until the city boards decide whether to move forward with changes to the relevant height regulations.
The council carried a motion asking the planning commission to draft amended regulations.
“Let’s accommodate them as much as we can,” Hawkins said, regarding the co-op. “Let’s just make sure everyone gets a fair shot at it.”