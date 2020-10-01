ST. ALBANS — The first phase of a planned $30 million upgrade at the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) facility on Federal Street is well underway.
The project comes as a global pandemic disrupted dairy markets around the world, at a time when farmers were hoping to see prices pick up after five years of prices that often fell below the cost of production for most farms.
DFA promised to make major investments in the plant last summer when it merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery and assumed ownership of the facility, which is used to separate milk into cream and skim. It can also make a variety of milk powders.
The first phase of the project is new receiving rooms at a cost of nearly $20 million. The new receiving rooms will open up more space in the plant itself, which DFA hopes to use to make improvements to how milk moves through the plant, explained Brad Keating, DFA’s chief operating officer for the Northeast.
“The efficiency should improve, therefore the amount we can put through the plant should increase,” Keating said.
The cooperative will also be adding new silos for storing milk. The cement has been poured and the silos should arrive in the next month, according to DFA’s Leon Berthiaume. That additional storage capacity will mean that trucks won’t need to be used to store milk and can get back on the road picking up milk from farms and delivering it to processors.
DFA is also investing in the McDermott’s trucking operation, which it acquired with the merger. DFA is purchasing 25 new tractors and 40 new trailers at a cost of $10 million. “We’re upgrading all of the fleet,” Keating said.
Additional improvements are also possible, including new products. “We’ve got people thinking about it,” said Keating, trying to determine if there are other dairy products DFA should make in St. Albans.
The cooperative has become a major manufacturer of dairy products, particularly after acquiring multiple plants from Dean Foods. Dean was once the largest bottler of milk in the country, but is now in bankruptcy.
“We’re always looking at what’s out there,” said Keating. “Looking at different ways of getting dairy to consumers.”
The improvements at the plant come as COVID-19 has upended dairy markets.
When schools and restaurants shut down many dairy processors lost their markets overnight. Even as schools and restaurants reopen, most are only partially open and with the future so unclear processors are trying to determine who their customers will be and how much yogurt, cheese or ice cream they may need, explained Keating.
Some facilities are trying to retool, according to Keating, which can mean shifting away from producing in bulk for restaurants or institutions like colleges to producing for consumers.
Within the dairy industry, the St. Albans facility is what’s known as a “balancing plant” because it is used to balance the market when there is an excess of milk by turning that excess into powder.
The increased storage and efficiency at the St. Albans plant will hopefully make it a place where more milk can be redirected as needed, according to Keating and Berthiaume.
DFA began donating milk during the pandemic, giving milk directly to families at the St. Albans location, and distributing milk to food shelves through an event in Essex. “We figured out how to work with food banks and organizations to make this happen,” said Keating. “We’re probably going to do more of that.”
Darlene Reynolds, of Cross Winds Farm and Daughters in Alburgh, said, “People are definitely in need.”
Some of those in need are farmers.
“I didn’t think I’d ever see Class I at $11.52,” Reynolds said. In the dairy industry farmers are paid based on how the milk is used. Class I milk, which is used for drinking, pays the most. At that price, farmers were receiving 99 cents per gallon.
Federal and state assistance has been helpful, according to Reynolds. Without it, “trying to live on a price that was well, well below our cost of production would have many of us, if not most of us, out of business.”
Unfortunately, although Vermont is providing about $20 million in assistance to dairy farmers and processors, the complexity of the application means many farmers haven’t applied, she said.
State senators appeared to fear the money would be misused. “How would you mismanage money that was desperately needed?” Reynolds asked.
She was one of several members of the Vermont Dairy Producers Association who testified in the legislature. Each time she pointed out the money would be going out the door to pay bills owed to vendors and suppliers as soon as farmers received it.
The application has a box where farmers must check saying they will spend the money by Dec. 31. When she saw it, “I had to laugh,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds did say she hoped more farmers would take advantage of a six-week extension in the application deadline, announced by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture on Thursday.
In May, DFA adopted a tiered pricing program. Each farm was given a base determined by its March production. Since May, farmers were paid full price for 85 percent of that base and as much as DFA was able to get for the remaining 15.
“We’re sending the signals to the farmers,” said Keating.
In response farmers have reduced production, changing cows’ diets and drying some cows off early, said Reynolds.
Reynolds manages the farm’s finances and this has been the most trying year for budgeting she’s ever experienced, she said.
“Anybody whose doing what we do for a living must really love it,” Reynolds said.