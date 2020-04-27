ST. ALBANS — Starting in May, members of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) in the Northeast will be paid full price on 85 percent of their base production and will receive whatever money the cooperative is able to get for the remaining 15 percent.
Each farm’s base will be determined by their March production.
The tiered program comes as the closure of schools and restaurants sent demand for dairy products tumbling and dairy cooperatives began instructing farmers to dump milk for which they couldn’t find buyers.
Dairy economists have placed the drop in demand at 10 percent nationally. In the northeast, it’s closer to 15 percent, said Brad Keating, DFA’s senior vice president and chief operating officer for the northeast. “We were really at the epicenter,” said Keating.
Tiered payment and base programs are familiar to farmers as they have spent a decade trying to find ways to manage supply in an industry in which a small oversupply of milk can send prices into a tailspin.
“We’re trying to provide demand signals to the farmers so they can better manage production,” Keating said.
Swanton dairy farmer Mark Vosburg said farmers have gotten the signal. “A lot of people are cutting down,” he said. “They may get it back in line so the price of milk is stable.”
Farmers have been struggling with low prices since 2014. Part of the reason prices stayed down even as farms went out of business was a large supply of cheese, butter and milk powder in warehouses. The price farmers receive for their milk is directly tied to the prices of those commodities.
While much of that excess inventory had finally cleared, now processors are faced with the choice of continuing to make products and refilling warehouses or reducing production.
Keating said businesses were taking both approaches. However, he added, “I think inventories are building.”
Leon Berthiaume, who headed the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery prior to its merger with DFA last summer, said the cooperatives are also supporting the purchase of dairy products for distribution to food banks and food shelves.
USDA has indicated it expects to spend about a $100 million a month on dairy products for distribution to those in need, according to the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I — Vt.
DFA is also encouraging farmers to take advantage of national programs for small businesses such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Berthiaume said.
Direct payments to farmers were part of the most recent COVID-19 relief bill, passed last week by Congress. Dairy is expected to receive $2.9 billion and specialty crop producers $2.1 billion. The assistance will be based on losses in the first quarter. Berthiaume said the co-op is working to understand how those payments will work and get them to farmers.
Keating said the cooperatives are also looking collectively about what can be done legislatively to further help farmers. “We’re all trying to support farmers,” he said.
Milk prices are expected to be at their worst this summer. It’s an especially tough blow when 2020 was supposed to be the light at the end of the tunnel for an industry that’s been mired in low prices for six years.
“It was looking like it was going to be the best year we’d had in years,” Vosburg said.
Many farmers have been frustrated to see grocery stores with empty dairy cases or limiting purchases of dairy products while they were dumping excess milk.
“We all experienced what we considered panicked and herd buying,” Keating said. “The whole segment got really disrupted.”
That led to temporarily empty shelves, but Keating emphasized that there is ample processing capacity to meet consumer demand. He said that whenever DFA learns of the signs limiting purchases the cooperative is either reaching out directly or through processors who supply the stores to get them removed.
One hope farmers have is that fuel costs are low. “That’s what I’m hopeful about, is that all our input costs do down,” said Vosburg. “I’m going to manage the grain scoop and a few other costs and see where we land.”