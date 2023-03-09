ST. ALBANS — After threatening to strike, workers with Teamsters Vermont Local 597 have ratified a new three-year contract with Dairy Farmers of America to solve past issues.
“We are pleased we’ve reached an agreement with the union representing the workers at our St. Albans, Vt. plant,” DFA said in a statement. “We value our employees and the work they do to produce wholesome and nutritious dairy.”
Union workers had initially set a date of March 5 as the start of a strike at the St. Albans Creamery & Supply, but the event had been set back at the end of last weekend after the two parties came to a tentative agreement.
This week, that agreement was approved by union workers at 2-to-1 margins after finding that past requests were included in the new contract.
According to union chapter president Curtis Clough, that includes significant pay increases – roughly 20% increase over three years – and a new flexible scheduling system for employees.
“All around, it was a contract that‘s going to put (workers) in a competitive position,” Clough said.
It will also allow new workers to access the same health insurance as older workers. This past summer, the company had rolled out a two-tier health insurance system that required new workers to pay more for worse health insurance coverage, and Clough said DFA agreed to replace it with a single-tier program.
The agreement also includes attendance incentives, tuition reimbursements and a new maintenance program to help the company recruit and train maintenance workers.
Why strike?
The initial disagreements between DFA and union workers arose this past summer when a new upper management team had been brought in to run the plant.
During the height of the trouble, Clough said some workers had found themselves working seven days a week with no option to take off or they’d be fired, and many long-term employees left as a result.
Those complications only grew as workforce shortages grew more apparent, and by this January, the union – made up of the store team, lab workers and facility operators – voted to strike if changes weren’t made by the company.
The new agreement, however, seems to have dissolved the tension after workers approved the contract.
“Not everyone that voted was happy with it, but that’s workplace democracy,” Clough said. “The majority were happy, and we’ll be back to the table with (DFA) in three years.”
