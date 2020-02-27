HIGHGATE – This Saturday will see the Highgate Elementary School take on the roll of a quintessential “tiny town hall” as popular comedian Rusty DeWees brings a bit of his bona fide woodlands charm to support a new scholarship organized by Highgate’s library.
DeWees, a longtime comedian widely known for his portrayal of his ever observant “The Logger,” a rugged – and ragged – logger whose eyes train on everything from Vermont’s working class heroes to the $11 organic tomatoes sold in its cities’ supermarkets.
“My humor comes from the voice of what we as a state think Vermont embodies,” DeWees said. “When I graduated high school, I just went to work in logging and with concrete work... so I worked with ‘real’ Vermonters – the type of people who were ubiquitous in our state.”
While DeWees’s Logger – and the “Tiny Town Halls” his ongoing tour taps – invoke a certain, more classical image of Vermont, DeWees made sure to note for the Messenger his comedy was not directed at anyone in particular and really at the Green Mountain State as a whole.
“I’m really picking on the human condition,” DeWees said, before adding, with a hint of improvisation, “Which is me – I’m a human with a condition!”
Funds raised through the show – and its accompanying raffle, “tea cup” auction and bake sale – will support a new memorial scholarship fund organized by the Highgate Library and Community Center, and named for the late David Roddy, an active member of the Highgate community who passed away unexpectedly late last year.
According to library director Michelle Hope, the David Roddy Memorial Fund for Camp Scholarships is intended to support sending kids to camps, a decision the library came to due to Roddy’s service on the school board and his support for children in the area.
“What we thought we would do, because Dave was so active and so about the kids, is we’re setting up a scholarship fund to send kids to camp,” Hope said. “Camp is expensive – sports camp, art camps – and this is just another way for kids who might not otherwise have an opportunity to go.”
According to Hope, a handful of businesses in town, including Highgate mainstays like Desorcie’s Market, O.C. McCuinn & Sons, and Eric Rainville Electric from neighboring Sheldon, are sponsoring the memorial fund, and members of the community have volunteered items for Saturday’s accompanying “tea cup” auction.
“Highgate has such a generous community,” Hope said. “We really appreciate our businesses in and around Highgate for helping sponsor this, and a big thank you to Rusty, too.”
As of Wednesday morning, Hope said the library had sold 60 of the 200 available seats for DeWees’s upcoming Highgate performance, with $2 from every ticket donated to the library’s new memorial fund.
DeWees, amid an ongoing “Tiny Town Hall” tour looking to “go way back to the old days” with something more akin to Town Meeting Day, told the Messenger he sought to bring people together with his small town stops like Highgate.
His show is typically a one-man show, complete with “yarn spinning” and music the logger-turned-comedian-turned-‘Logger’ said captures both the “poignant” and “outlandish” things DeWees sees in a changing Vermont.
He offered a glimpse of what he hopes to capture with his regionally famous routine as his conversation with the Messenger came to a close. “I think we’re all the same – I know we are,” DeWees said. “We all still like to be around each other.”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for what the library says has adult themes.
Tickets are $22 and will be available at the door and are still available at the library and online at THELOGGER.COM.