ST. ALBANS — A local man is facing four misdemeanor charges after allegedly pointing a BB gun at passersby on Lake Street on Saturday.
Nathan Cheney, 36, was quickly taken into custody by responding officers on Saturday at approximately 8 p.m. According to court affidavits filed by the officers, he swore at officers and struggled slightly, but did not argue when told to get on the ground. He also tossed the handgun-style BB gun onto the ground prior to his arrest.
According to a statement filed by Officer Kaylie Cadorette, witnesses Caleb Daigle and Derek Stone were walking on Lake Street when they encountered Cheney, who was pointing his gun at passing vehicles. When he noticed the two men, Cheney reportedly pointed the gun at them and said “oh, some easy targets here” and “bang, bang.”
Daigle and Stone ran, telling police Cheney continued to point his gun at them and make threatening noises.
Jeremy Maskell was with Cheney at the time of his arrest. He reportedly told Cpl. Michael Fuller that he saw Cheney waiving the gun and approached him in an effort to calm and had succeeded in getting Cheney to put the gun away. The gun was tucked into Cheney’s waistband when police located him.
Three additional witnesses walking on Lake Street told Fuller Cheney had pointed his gun at them. One of them was a man with a young son.
Following his arrest, Cheney was placed in Cadorette’s cruiser for transport. She told the court, “Nathan seemed to have a conversation with himself, going back and forth between yelling and speaking in a calm voice. He would yell about being dangerous, then say, ‘please don’t listen to him.’”
Cheney also pounded his head into the cruiser’s window while en route to the police station.
AmCare had been called and asked to meet officers at the station to examine Cheney because of his apparent level of intoxication. However, Cadorette said that when she arrived, dispatch told her AmCare wasn’t currently available and Fairfax Rescue was on its way. Concerned that Cheney appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness, Cadorette drove him to Northwestern Medical Center.
At the time of his arrest, Cheney had a black fanny pack. Cadorette said he told officers they could search it, because there were no drugs in it. While there was a white powdered substance, packaged to look like drugs, that substance was baking powder.
At the time of his arrest, Cheney had conditions of release which barred him from being out between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and from consuming alcohol. He was charged with violating both of those conditions. He was also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
Cheney was initially held on $2,500 bail. He was arraigned on Monday, but as of press time the outcome of that arraignment was not available.