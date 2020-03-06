HIGHGATE CENTER — Since David Desorcie took over his family business in 1995, he has aimed to help his local customers as much as they help him.
The late Joseph Desorcie, David’s father, first opened Desorcie’s Market on the corner of Route 78 and St. Armand Road in Highgate Center in 1964. The market has become a staple of the Highgate community and draws people from the surrounding area for its fresh-cut and custom meat orders.
“I was born in 1966, and I don’t know anything different, so I’ve stayed here all my life,” Desorcie said.
His taking over of the family business was “was kind of in the cards from way back.”
Desorcie strives to take care of both his customers and the community any way he can, he said.
He and his staff deliver groceries to the elderly and try to lend a hand beyond just doing business.
A couple weeks ago, a Highgate woman struggled to get her mother up her front steps and into the house after bringing her home from the hospital, so she called Desorcie.
“I took my girlfriend and we went over and helped her. There was no other way,” Desorcie said.
“It’s not really a job. It’s a way of living,” he added. “We’re part of the community.”
Desorcie handles all the meat cutting for the market, which he says is probably the business’s “biggest calling card.”
“It’s all fresh. We cut meat every day, beef, pork, chicken,” he said. “That’s what I was in the business for.”
According to him, the market even draws people from St. Albans because of the quality and reasonable price of its meat.
The market also offers hot lunches, sandwiches, soups and house-made jerky, which Desorcie said they make in their small commercial dehydrator nearly every day.
He takes suggestions for the market’s hot lunch menu and handles all the cooking.
But Desorcie noted things have changed in Highgate Center over the roughly 25 years since he took over the market his father started.
The market used to do a lot of meat cutting for the surrounding farms.
“They would butcher beef, bring it to us, and we’d cut it,” he said. “The problem with that is there are no more farmers.”
“There’s less than half the farmers there used to be,” he added. “The community has changed. Let’s face it.”
Desorcie said he has even has heard talk of a commercial building coming in to the lot next door.
“A Dollar General or something,” he said. “If that happens we’ll have to redo our scheme of things here.”
As far as grocery prices, Desorcie said the market wouldn’t be able to compete with them, and a lot of its grocery business would disappear.
“They give away their milk and soda.”
He is “kind of looking for somebody that wants to take over, somebody younger with some new ideas,” he said.
Desorcie has thought of possibly adding some wraps to the menu and maybe getting a pizza oven.
“At my age, I don’t know if I want to spend the money and hire the extra help.”
Still, he added, “We’re going to grow with the community as it grows. You have to go with the flow and adapt and do something different.”