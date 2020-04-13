MONTPELIER – According to testimony to the Vermont Senate from the state’s Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, seeds can be considered “essential” goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the Senate’s agriculture committee Thursday, Vermont’s deputy agriculture secretary Alyson Eastman told legislators “seeds are definitely essential” after reports of seeds being blocked off by box stores spurred questions about seeds’ status in Vermont.
“Seeds are essential,” Eastman said. “We want to see them sold – that’s for certain.”
Last month, Gov. Phil Scott issued a “stay home, stay safe” order limiting most commercial business activity to curbside pickup to limit people gathering in stores and potentially spreading the highly contagious coronavirus causing COVID-19.
While follow-up guidance from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development listed “home and garden” supplies among the “nonessential” goods so-called box stores – like Wal-Mart or Target – should cease selling in person, questions still circulated about seeds’ status as “nonessential.”
According to from the Agency of Agriculture, Foods and Markets (AAFM), “agricultural seeds” were considered essential under the order to allow agricultural practices, deemed essential by the state, to continue under the “stay home, stay safe” order.
AAFM’s guidance, meanwhile, said limits still applied to individual residents looking to garden while largely isolated at home.
“While the state recognizes the importance of gardening as a source of food for many Vermonters, the ability to browse for seeds and purchase them in person doesn’t outweigh the risk of spreading the virus,” the agency’s April 3 guidance read. “Retailers can continue to make seeds available online, delivery and curbside.”
“We have communicated seeds are essential,” Eastman clarified during the agriculture committee’s remote meeting Thursday. “We prefer that they not be in an area where folks are browsing and there has to be the guidance of social distancing in place.”
In the wake of Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order, local gardening centers shifted much of their commerce online and to curbside takeout services.
Gardener’s Supply Company’s Garden Centers have been opened to only phone orders and curbside pickup since the governor’s orders were issued, and local stalwarts like Highgate’s H & B Greenhouse and Nursery, and St. Albans’s Breezy Acres now operate entirely through curbside orders.
According to Eastman, “curbside pickup is really encouraged” under Scott’s social distancing mandates.
There also appeared to be a higher demand for seeds this year, something Eastman attributed to the fact more people were staying home to wait out the pandemic.
“There seems to be heightened sales this year,” Eastman said. “With more folks being home, they want to grow their own gardens and recognize that that’s their ability to have local produce at home.”
Sen. Robert "Bobby" Starr, D – Essex/Orleans, the committee’s chair who initially raised the question, tried plugging local gardening retailers during the committee’s conversation as a means to circumvent the higher demand for seeds.
“I’ve been telling my people to go to your local store instead of the box stores, and they should be able to get those things,” Starr, whose district also includes the Franklin County towns of Montgomery and Richford, said. “But there isn’t any reason why, like, a box store couldn’t keep their garden center open to sell flowers and things like that.”
Ultimately, Eastman said, it was “up to the retailer to manage” whether they sold seeds.