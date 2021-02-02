Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches south of Interstate 89, and 3 to 5 inches northward. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow will continue across the area through the overnight hours before tapering off Wednesday. In addition, gusty winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&