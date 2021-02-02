MONTPELIER — If the information on the envelope of your 1099-G tax form isn’t right, the state Department of Labor said don't even open it, because someone else's personal information might be inside.
Harrington said about 80,000 1099s were mailed out to those who've filed for state benefits, and of the 80,000 1099s successfully shipped out this year, around 55,000 contained incorrect information. He said the department is calling for the incorrect documents to be returned.
“We had a situation where, when information from our mainframe system was processed and then printed, in the printing and mailing process ... was corrupted,” Michael Harrington, commissioner of the DOL, said during Tuesday's COVID-19 update press conference. “Individuals began receiving 1099 documents from the department where the name and address were incorrect either on the front of the documents (the envelope) or, once opened, the name and social security number on the inside.”
A smaller subset of the corrupted documents contained a name and correctly corresponding social security number, he said.
“(This) leads us to believe that there is the potential for some incidences of the improper release of protected information from the department,” Harrington said.
“At this time, we are asking and planning to recall all of the 1099s that have been sent out to date," Harrington said.
Harrington said the combination of amount of time it takes to file forms, the complications of 2020 due to more benefits being sought, and the number of forms issued all presented barriers.
“All roads lead back to antiquated systems,” Harrington said.
Normally, the department would process between 6,000 and 8,000 1099s and applicants would receive one 1099, but in 2020 the department was saddled with issuing 180,000 1099s, and people recieved multiple 1099s due to the extension and expansion of benefit programs that don’t all reside in one system together, Harrington said.
The benefit programs — due to the age of the mainframe — reside in many systems, and standard protocols in place require that some steps be completed manually, Harrington said, which takes a lot of time.
“As a whole, the department as a whole is looking to modernize,” said Kyle Thweatt, communications coordinator for the DOL. “We’re going to be doing a full assessment in looking into the process, and if there was something that could be improved, we will look to improve and ensure this does not happen again.”
Harrington said the department became immediately aware of the glitch Monday morning and began working quickly on a response plan. Thweatt said the department juggled many phone calls on Monday from Vermonters wondering whose 1099 they had, and ultimately, who had theirs.
Should anyone receive a letter from the department on which the name or address information is incorrect, Harrington instructed them not to open the envelope at all.
Recipients should await further communications and a letter along with a pre addressed, pre stamped envelope for the purpose of returning that 1099 to the department.
If the outside information is correct but the information on the documents inside is not, Harrington asked recipients to put the information in a protected place until they received follow-up instructions as to how to return the form to the DOL.
Those whose private information may be compromised would be contacted separately, Harrington said, and the DOL would walk them through how to protect and monitor their information and enroll in ID protection services.
The DOL is looking to recall all of the documents over the next two weeks, Harrington said, and the issuance of new, correct 1099-G forms under a controlled process should conclude by the end of the month.
“We’re working to address this as quickly as possible,” Thweatt said.
