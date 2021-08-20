COVID-19-- On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the Canadian and Mexican borders would remain closed until September 21, 2021.
“To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel,” the Department said in a Tweet. “In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”
According to the federal register, the border was initially closed on March 20 2020, and the border was set to open on August 21 until the announcement today.
