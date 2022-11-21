ST. ALBANS — Due to reduced on-site visitation by the public beginning long before the pandemic, the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation will be closing its St. Albans office on Dec. 1.
The Franklin-Grand Isle County Forester’s office will now be located at the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Essex Regional Office at 111 West St. in Essex.
This change will support enhanced coordination among staff within the Agency of Natural Resources, reduce the department’s footprint and allow reallocation of resources, ultimately improving FPR’s ability to serve private forestland owners.
Nancy Patch, the Franklin-Grand Isle County Forester, can be reached at 802-917-2711 or Nancy.Patch@vermont.gov and is, as always, available to provide forestry-related technical assistance to private forestland owners in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
Please reach out to her with questions or to make an appointment.
