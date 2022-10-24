ST. ALBANS — Becca Balint campaign signs lined Taylor Park’s walkways Saturday morning, and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ voice could be heard echoing over its lawns.
“In these very difficult times for our country, we will have, I believe, the most progressive state delegation in the United States of America,” Sanders said. “And if there has ever been a time in American history when we need a progressive delegation, this is that moment.”
Roughly 100 people attended the St. Albans rally this past weekend, where they heard stump speeches from Sanders, Balint and Rep. Peter Welch.
Balint, Vermont’s Senate pro tempore, is running to replace Rep. Peter Welch, who is campaigning to take the seat of Vermont’s former senior Congressman, Sen. Patrick Leahy. Sanders is up for re-election in 2024.
Balint is running against Liam Madden, who grabbed the Republican nomination, and Ericka Redic, running as a Libertarian. Welch faces Gerald Malloy, a Perkinsville Republican.
After spending a quick morning in St. Albans on Saturday, the three Democrats also rallied in Barre and Hartland.
During their time on the stage of the Taylor Park gazebo, the three argued the need for progressive voices in U.S. Congress. Taking aim at GOP tactics and economic inequality, they highlighted positive momentum on national climate change initiatives and the need for Democrats to push back on abortion rights and strengthen election integrity in light of Jan. 6.
“We have a whole lot of folks in the Republican Party who think that elections are great when they win, but they’re fraudulent when they lose. And It’s not democracy,” Sanders said.
Welch – Democratic candidate for U.S. senator – followed up largely on the same message.
“Our economy must work for everybody. In an economy where a young family with two kids in Vermont pays 30% of their income for child care, it’s not working,” Welch said. “Nothing wrong with profit. A lot wrong with a rip off.”
The short rally, which lasted about 20 minutes, wrapped up with words from Balint. She defined herself as a “middle school teacher” who got the chance to enter politics, and she highlighted the local Democratic candidates for their efforts to do the same.
“At the local level, it takes incredible courage to run for office. It really really does, like it always did, but right now, it really does,” Balint said.
Later, those in the crowd got a chance to take photos with the three politicians, lining up to stand beside Sanders, Welch and Balint for a quick photo.
“There are folks across the crowd with clipboards. They want you to sign up. They want you to do some phone banking, some door knocking, chipping in five bucks, 10 bucks, they need you,” Balint said to round out her speech. “We’re not taking anything for granted. We want a strong majority in the House, in the Senate here in Vermont.”
