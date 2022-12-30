FRANKLIN COUNTY — As Democrats learned this past November, money isn’t everything.
The final campaign finance reports for the 2022 general election were released earlier this month, and it turns out that Franklin County Democrats outspent and outraised their local Republican counterparts in the last election's contested races.
In total, Franklin County Democratic campaigns ended up spending just over $64,000 in the six races for contested seats, or $5,000 more than the Republican total of $59,000.
Democratic candidates also outraised Republicans by just over $1,500.
Final results, however, didn’t follow the money. Voters strongly favored Republican candidates in the November election despite the influx of Democratic resources.
Rep. Mike McCarthy continues to be the only Democrat in the county’s legislative delegation. The Republican winning candidates include Sen. Randy Brock, Rep. Bob Norris, Ashley Bartley, Rep. Carolyn Branagan, Rep. James Gregoire and Rep. Casey Toof.
Following the money
While campaign financing isn’t the only variable that factors into a candidate winning at the ballot box, looking at how each candidate uses campaign dollars provides a different window into how each political party functions.
And there are some interesting takeaways from the latest races.
For example, the financial data shows that Democrats fielded the largest campaigns. Out of the 14 candidates, Pam McCarthy and Lauren Dees-Erickson topped the list of highest expenditure amounts, and McCarthy spent the most, roughly $25,000, on her race.
Neither Democratic candidate ended up winning despite the effort.
In fact, McCarthy – running for state senator – spent almost twice the amount than the two Republican candidates, incumbent Randy Brock and Bob Norris. She gained roughly 6,700 votes from the effort, with Brock gaining 9,500 votes and Norris 8,500.
Similarly, first-time challenger Lauren Dees-Erickson outspent her political opponent, Casey Toof, four times over. Her campaign reported $14,570 in expenditures compared to the $3,675 reported by Toof’s campaign.
The results, however, were 982 for Toof and 746 for Dees-Erickson.
Such spending discrepancies weren’t just experienced by Democratic candidates. Mike McCarthy, the incumbent Democrat, ended up winning his seat despite getting outspent by challenger Joe Luneau. McCarthy’s campaign reported it spent $6,379, and Luneau’s campaign reported $9,863 in expenditures.
Final vote tallies for that race were 891 votes for McCarthy and 662 votes for Luneau.
In-state v. out-of-state spending
While Republican candidates often highlight their connection to Vermont, they didn’t spend their campaign funds in the state.
In total, the seven Republican candidates seeking out contested seats ended up spending $23,500 of their campaign dollars inside the state, or roughly 40%. A large portion of those funds went specifically toward Spectrum Marketing, a direct-mail marketing firm based out of New Hampshire.
In comparison, Democrats used their funds more locally. Roughly $57,000 was spent in Vermont, or 88% of total expenditures.
Both parties, however, got close to 90% of their contributions from Vermont residents.
As for what campaigns spent their funds on, candidates reportedly didn’t spend campaign dollars on anything too surprising. Most expenditures were largely for the nuts and bolts that make campaigns, such as campaign signs, printed materials, online websites and consulting fees.
A few Republican candidates, however, did spend campaign dollars on each other’s professional services. Branagan’s campaign spent $4,000 – or half of her total expenditures – to purchase brochures from her co-candidate Ashley Bartley.
Joe Luneau’s campaign spent over $1,800 to purchase online advertising services from Fourty-Four Seven Strategies, LLC, also known as the professional consulting firm of Franklin County Republican Committee chair Corey Parent.
As for contributions, they came from the standard sources, including a mix of individuals, business and political action committees. Many donors who gave to one campaign also often gave to another campaign.
