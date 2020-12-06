MONTPELIER — The Democrats in the Vermont House have nominated Re. Jill Krowinski, of Burlington to serve as the next Speaker of the House. She will need to be confirmed by the full House of Representatives.
St. Albans City representative Mike McCarthy was elected to serve as assistant minority leader in the role of party whip.
Rep. Emily J. Long, of Newfane, was elected by her Democratic peers to House Majority Leader. She formerly served as Assistant Majority Leader — Whip and was recently re-elected by her constituents to a fourth term.
Kronwinski will be entering her sixth term in the legislature. If confirmed by the full House, she will replace former representative Mitzi Johnson as Speaker of the House. Johnson lost her race for re-election by a handful of votes.
In a speech to the Democratic caucus, Krowinski emphasized the importance of coming together with a plan of action to beat the coronavirus and to lead a recovery for Vermont that “leaves no one behind.” She acknowledged that the coming session will take immense effort on legislators’ parts.
“Our communities need us and I am grateful to each of you for stepping up to serve,” Krowinski said. “Together, we will govern with purpose. We will meet the challenges. Out of the struggles of the pandemic, we will build a stronger foundation for Vermont — one that moves all 14 Vermont counties forward — and we will not stop until every child and every family has access to the opportunities that build hope, trust, and a brighter future.”
Krowinski also pledged to hit the “virtual road” to legislators’ communities to listen, learn and build bridges. “Now, more than ever, Vermonters need us engaged, connected, and understanding their greatest needs if we are to build a strong future together,” she continued, “and I want to be your strongest partner in that work.”
She also hailed former Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, of Grand Isle, who lost her re-election in a close recount. “We are so grateful for all you have done to guide our state through the past four years,” Krowinski said. “Your efforts to lead Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic will forever distinguish you as a leader who united all members of the House for the common purpose of helping Vermonters in this time of tremendous need.”
“Vermonters expect us to overcome differences and pass policies that will grow Vermont’s economy during pandemic recovery,” Long said. “Policies that assist working families, protect our environment, and maintain our culture.”
Also elected to serve as Assistant Minority Leaders were Rep. Martin LaLonde, of South Burlington, as Assistant Majority Leader — Leadership Development; and Rep. Marybeth Redmond, of Essex, Assistant Majority Leader — Communications.
Rep. John L. Bartholomew, of Hartland, was re-elected to the post of At-Large Rules Committee Member, responsible for overseeing rules and parliamentary procedures on the House floor and training new members in their use.
In addition to serving is the legislature, McCarthy is a member of the St. Albans City Council, representing Ward IV.
