MONTPELIER — Windham County Senator Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman to lead the Vermont Senate as President Pro Tempore.
Balint will also be the first openly gay person to lead the Senate.
She was unanimously nominated for the position by the Democratic caucus on Sunday.
Republicans chose Franklin County Senator Randy Brock to lead their delegation as minority leader. He, too, was approved in a unanimous vote after being nominated by the current minority leader Sen. Joe Benning, Caledonia County. Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, will continue to serve as Assistant Minority Leader.
Rounding out the Democrats leadership team will be Sen. Dick Mazza, Grand Isle District, who will be the third member of the Committee on Committees; Senator Alison Clarkson, Windsor County, who will serve as Majority Leader and Rutland Senator Cheryl Hooker, who was chosen as the assistant minority leader.
Both Balint and Mazza will require the approval of the full senate before assuming their duties. With Democrats holding 23 of the 30 seats in the Senate, that approval is likely assured.
“I am thrilled by this slate of strong, experienced leaders, and proud that for the first time, the Senate Democrats have elected women to serve as Pro Tem, Majority Leader, and Assistant Majority leader,” said Balint in a written statement. “We will all need to be fully engaged in our shared work to help Vermonters weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Our top priority this session will be to mitigate the impact of the pandemic while also trying to shift systems and policies to better address the needs of Vermonters going forward.”
“I’m honored that my colleagues in the caucus have selected me. I’m looking forward to working vigorously for all Vermonters on the many critical challenges we are facing,” said Brock in a written statement. “We’ll continue to work cooperatively with the majority to get the right things done, but we’ll push back to ensure alternative views are advanced where needed. I’m grateful to Joe Benning for the work he has done to position us for the future.”
Carolyn Wesley, who has worked on a variety of public policy issues including energy and childcare, will serve as Chief of Staff in the President Pro Tempore’s Office.
