RICHFORD — On Monday, Wetherby’s Quick Stop reported the following deer had been brought to the store for weighing and reporting to the Vermont Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.
James Thompson, Berkshire, 6 point, 162 lbs.
Jordan St. Pierre, Enosburgh, 8 point, 149 lbs.
Charles Gervais, Richford, 7 point, 114 lbs.
Adyen Pappano, Berkshire, 3 point, 107 lbs.
Carlton Combs, Richford, 4 point, 130.5 lbs.
Zach Sweet, Enosburgh, spike, 107 lbs.
Marty Fletcher, Berkshire, 8 point, 215 lbs.
James Clawson, Richford, 3 point, 122 lbs.
Alex Benoit, Richford, 3 point, 110 lbs.
Editor’s note: These deer reports are transcribed from a handwritten report provided to the Messenger by the reporting station. We apologize for any errors.
