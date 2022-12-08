ST. ALBANS – Ten-year-old Camden Gregoire from St. Albans successfully shot his first deer this fall, bringing down an eight-point buck in Franklin County with the help of his grandfather Tim Geddes.
Gregoire and his grandfather are part of a declining group of hunters, as members age out and fewer take up the sport.
In 2020, hunters made up roughly 4.5% of the U.S. population, down from a peak of 7.2% in 1982, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife records.
In Vermont, hunting rates hit their peak in 1987 with 143,000 hunters. Vermont Fish and Wildlife project coordinator Chris Saunders said an estimated 74,000 hunters purchased or reprinted licenses in 2020.
Some biologists and Fish and Wildlife experts have expressed concern for what a decrease in hunters could mean for wildlife and land conservation and have worked to create programs to keep the tradition and lifestyle alive.
However, not everyone in Vermont is convinced that hunting is purely benevolent. The group Protect Our Wildlife Vermont has been an outspoken critic of a few forms of hunting, including unregulated predator killing contests and using hounds to chase animals.
The hard data on hunters
The number of potentially active hunters can be tracked by yearly hunting licenses sold and lifetime licenses reprinted. An active hunter is a hunter who purchased a license or reprinted their lifetime license, but confirmed animals taken can only be tracked in whitetail deer, black bear, wild turkey and moose.
Lifetime license sales began in 1995, and Saunders said about 20% of babies born in Vermont today have a lifetime license in their name.
Saunders, who studies the data from demographic surveys using his master’s degree from Yale, said the data suggests the rate of active hunters isn't as sharp of a drop as many people think, but is still declining.
“[Participation rates] have almost certainly decreased a little bit, but the decline of hunters is not as significant as previously thought before we started requiring reprints,” Saunders said.
In 1990, 16% of Vermont’s citizens hunted. In 2000, 14% hunted. In 2020, an estimated 12% hunted. Saunders stressed no official call could be recognized until detailed 2020 census data is released, but historical data points towards a slow downward trend.
Saunders said while there are fewer hunters in the field, the hunters that are in the field are more experienced and potentially better hunters.
“Hunters have been spending a lot more [money], and hunting a lot more, even if there’s fewer of them nationally,” Saunders said.
Of Vermont’s active hunters, 19% or 13,069 individuals successfully killed at least one deer in 2021. In 2020, those numbers were 21% or 15,053 successful individual hunters. For 2019, 15% or 13,687 hunters were successful.
The COVID-19 pandemic bumped numbers up across the board, from licenses sold to the number of reported big game harvests. There was an uptick of sales and reprints of both hunting licenses and fishing licenses in 2020, before rates declined in 2021 to the rates seen in 2019.
Saunders compared the bump and declining 2021 and 2022 to a “hangover,” where people only hunted in 2020 because their typical interests were closed because of the pandemic.
Impacts on conservation
Fewer hunters in Vermont could impact conservation projects across the state.
For example, the care of wildlife management areas — of which there are eight in Franklin County and where hunting is permitted — is funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. State wildlife agencies are also funded by federal grants and general tax funds.
Hunters are also primary donors to nonprofits or private organizations that work to conserve species for hunting, such as the Quality Deer Management Association.
Similarly, the Pittman-Robertson Act provides funds for wildlife conservation by adding a tax to firearms, firearm ammunition and archery equipment. These funds go through U.S. Fish and Wildlife and are federally required to go to wildlife programs.
In addition, some ecology theories argue that hunting needs to happen in Vermont due to lack of natural predators.
Moose conservation
James Murdoch, a wildlife biologist and University of Vermont professor, has published many papers on the state’s mammal populations and the impacts of human activities on them.
He’s an expert on moose in Vermont and especially on the impacts of winter ticks, Dermacentor albipictus. Unlike deer ticks or other ticks that will catch a ride on a human, these ticks are almost exclusively found on deer and moose, and complete their full life cycle on one individual.
He said tick larva are picked up by moose in the fall after they hatch, and spend the winter essentially hibernating on the moose. In the spring, they “wake up” and each tick takes their first blood meal. In recent years, moose have been the carriers of record levels of ticks, numbering up to 70,000 on one animal. Oftentimes, young moose become anemic after the ticks’ attacks and become sick or die.
“It does have to do with climate change, as the winters get shorter it provides conditions for ticks to proliferate,” Murdoch said.
With warmer falls and later starts to winter, ticks have a longer window to snag a ride on a moose and the moose are more likely to pick up more ticks.
Murdoch said moose hunting in Vermont is used to reduce the density of moose in specific areas, and subsequently the amount of winter ticks will decrease as well. This leads to more young moose surviving the winter and a healthier population overall.
Normally, Murdoch said populations of every animal are controlled by predation or other factors. But in Vermont, there aren’t many predators left.
For whitetail deer, the last major predator went extinct in the state in the late 1800s when wolves were rooted out from the state. With wolves and mountain lions gone, coyotes eventually moved in to fill the niche, but they do not take adult deer at the same rate, preferring small mammals and easy meals.
“We hunt to manage density, partly to replace that loss of predators,” Murdoch said. “Eastern coyotes don’t really suppress deer the way wolves and cougars do out west.”
Coyotes can’t mess with moose, so with no pressure from predators the moose density would continue to increase. According to Maine Fish and Wildlife, this would lead to a cycle of increasing tick numbers and declining overall moose health.
Murdoch said he is not arguing entirely in favor of hunting, as he said he sees certain downsides to the sport. He said he is entirely neutral on the idea of hunting in Vermont.
Thoughts against hunting
Brenna Galdenzi, president and co-founder of Protect Our Wildlife Vermont, said she has major concerns about hunting in the Green Mountain State.
“The tradition of deer hunting, with respect for the life taken and for food, is something we support,” Galdenzi said. “What we don’t support is a lot of the hunting on social media and things that are posted by some Vermont hunters that show a real disconnect from nature and the animal they’re killing.”
Galdenzi said she thinks some hunters behave this way for “bragging rights,” or just to kill something, and that that is especially prevalent in predator hunting.
The organization has heavily campaigned against all forms of predator hunting, including the now-banned coyote killing contests that aimed to kill as many of the canines as possible.
Coyotes are a non-native species that originally spread to Vermont in the late 1940s, with the first coyote hunted in 1948. The animals can be hunted year-round, at night, and with no daily limits. According to Fish and Wildlife, the population fluctuates between 4,500 and 8,000 animals.
Galdenzi said she is especially concerned about how youth hunters are raised and how they view hunting, and that coyote hunting can teach bad values. She said hunting over bait, at night or just shooting the canine “out of your bedroom window” creates the disconnect between hunting and killing.
“To hunt and kill an animal like a coyote just because there’s misunderstanding and fear and hatred, that isn’t a reason to hunt coyotes,” Galdenzi said.
Galdenzi said her organization opposes any hunting that creates wanton waste, and predator killing is the main culprit. She said a small portion of hunters actually use or sell the furs, and instead kill predators just to kill something.
Similarly, reports suggest that coyote hunting for population control does not work, as they breed depending on density and food availability. When coyotes are killed, other coyotes quickly breed to fill that gap.
“While coyotes kill other animals to eat and survive, including an occasional deer, they should not be subjected to an extermination program,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife states on its website. “Coyotes fill the role of a natural predator, a role that is important for maintaining the dynamics and health of our ecosystems.”
Black bear hunting is another concern of Galdenzi’s, especially hound hunting. Hound hunting involves using GPS-collared hounds to chase and “tree” black bears. The bear climbs a tree and sits while the hounds gather at the base of the tree, alerting the human hunter.
During bear season, the hunters follow the hounds to the prey location and kill the animal. Galdenzi said she doesn’t view it as an actual form of hunting, because “the dogs do all the work while you sit in your pickup truck.”
The group is actively campaigning for legislation against the practice.
Galdenzi was clear that the group does not oppose hunting as a whole, only unethical, unsustainable and unjustifiable hunting.
“We have members that are deer hunters, we know they are ethical people and that they use what they kill,” Galdenzi said.
A changing culture
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service collaborates with Colorado State University on a project to monitor how randomly polled Americans feel about wildlife.
Saunders said public interest is a major influencer of policy. While licenses sold fund projects, and active hunters influence conservation, if the public disagrees on how a government agency operates it could impact legislation or other funding opportunities.
From 2004 to 2018, polled Americans were asked how they felt about wildlife, and based on those responses they fell into four categories: traditionalist, mutualist, pluralist, and distanced. Traditionalists believe wildlife should be used and managed for human benefit, while mutualists believe wildlife “are part of our social network” and generally don’t care for hunting. Pluralists are a mix of the two, with different values depending on specific situations, while distanced responders simply don’t care enough about wildlife to form an opinion.
State wildlife agencies can use the study to change how they manage wildlife, opting for more traditionalist practices or more pluralist depending on state values.
Across the country feelings have been changing, according to the study. In Vermont, the current rates are 25% traditionalist, 34% mutualist, 29% pluralist, and 12% distanced.
“If you did this in the 1950s when the wildlife management program was just gearing up, you’d probably find a much higher percentage of traditionalists,” Murdoch said. “Now we have a majority of people that fall into the mutualist category and these are people who really don’t favor hunting.”
Across the country, the average rate of respondents who were classified as traditionalists decreased by 5.7%, while mutualists increased by 4.7%.
Getting new hunters involved
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has a number of programs to get new hunters involved, including a mentoring program where new hunters can purchase a license for $10 and be accompanied by an established hunter. The established hunter can be a friend, relative or a volunteer through Fish and Wildlife.
Former Fish and Wildlife hunter education specialist Pete Pollander said he has mentored 10 to 12 new hunters in the Missisquoi Valley, exposing new people to the lifestyle.
Pollander said he started after volunteering to be a hunting mentor in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge. Pollander helped a father and son hunt on a waterfowl youth weekend, and he said it’s very rewarding to see kids go hunting for the first time and be exposed to a new lifestyle.
Taught by his father, Pollander said hunting was a big part of his childhood and so he wanted to help get more people into the lifestyle.
Pollander said he thinks the change in where Vermont’s population lives is the root cause of hunter decline.
“A lot more people are living closer to cities,” Pollander said. “If kids these days aren’t growing up with it, it’s a hard area to say ‘yeah, I’m just going to get out and go hunting for the first time.’”
Vermont State Rep. Patrick Brennan (R-Colchester), who is the co-chair of the Vermont State Sportsmen's Caucus, said he personally believes kids have more of an interest in technology and video games than being outside nowadays.
“My main problem is getting the computers and cell phones out of their hands for a half hour,” Brennan said. “Once you get a kid out there, and they see what it’s all about, instantly you either fall in love with it or it turns out it’s not for you, and I think the ones that would be passionate about it aren’t even getting out to see what it’s all about.”
The state runs programs each year where prospective hunters can learn how to hunt, clean and cook animals they want to hunt. The “Learn to Hunt” program this year was the third annual, teaching newbie hunters how to go after waterfowl and whitetail deer.
Out of St. Albans, 10-year-old Camden Gregoire’s first deer was an eight-point buck shot with the help of his grandfather Tim Geddes.
Gregoire’s mother, Emily Nolan, said it was important that her son was exposed to the lifestyle because that’s how she was raised and it is a family tradition.
“It started with [Gregoire] just sitting with me in the woods, and this past year he went for his hunter safety class and he just really enjoys it,” Nolan said.
Gregoire said he likes spending time outside instead of inside on a video game, and that a lot of his friends from school hunted as well.
“I definitely think it’s healthier for him to be outside instead of in front of a TV,” Nolan said. “You spend quality time together when you go out hunting… I know a lot of people don’t agree with killing an animal, but I grew up with hunting around my family.”
Interested would-be hunters can visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com/licenses-and-lotteries to learn more about special mentor and mentee licenses, and interested hunting mentors can visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128.
