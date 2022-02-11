ST. ALBANS CITY — As Town Meeting Day approaches, the candidates for St. Albans City Council have started laying out their visions for the city's up-for-grabs sets.
The single contested race is between Newell Decker, a retired volunteer historian running as a Republican, and Jamie Pinkham, a compliance officer at Northwestern Medical Center. The two candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat.
The rest are uncontested. Mayor Tim Smith will remain as mayor, and Timothy Hawkins has decided to keep his Ward 1 seat. Sean Bell and Stacie Scangas will also be running uncontested as library trustees.
For Ward 2 residents, however, here are some quick previews of who will be on the local ballot.
Jamie Pinkham
- Compliance Officer/Manager Regulatory Affairs at Northwestern Medical Center
- Vice-chair Police Advisory Board
- Former recreation committee member
What are your qualifications for council?
I work in legal compliance and regulations at my day job. I currently serve on the police advisory board as the vice chair. Prior to that, I served on the rec committee. Prior to that, I worked at various community gatherings and fundraisers to give back to the community and make sure all our population is well served.
I can bring that voice of all folks who lived in Ward 2 – from the perspective of those raising a young family while also appreciating the folks that have lived here a long time. So it’s a balanced voice.
Why do you think you would do a good job in this position?
I’ve been a Ward 2 resident for the entire time I’ve lived in St. Albans, which is closely approaching 15 years now. I’ve worked in the city for 12 years, and I really have found myself so impressed how the city has grown and what a great place it has been to raise a family. … Being a part of that, the incumbent was stepping down and I felt like it was an opportunity to bring a new balance to city council.
What are your main priorities?
Aligning with all the things I said previously, my job will be making sure the city is welcoming for all and shining a light on Ward 2. The main thing is pushing for economic growth, making sure that the city continues on trajectory for economic growth, while making sure that it’s sustainable growth.
There’s also a lot in Ward 2 specifically in terms of vacant properties, such as cleanup on the brownfield project, and how the raising property values affect the people in Ward 2. And I’ll be supporting the journey that council has made with BEI and the police advisory board and continuing to work toward multicultural growth.
Newell Decker
- Volunteer with the St. Albans Museum
- Longtime resident of Franklin County
- Former selectboard member in Town of Georgia
What are your qualifications for council?
I’m interested in local government and representing people, and I’m familiar with the courts. I’ve also spent 13 years volunteering with the museum and learning about local history.
Why do you think you would do a good job in this position?
When you’re elected to office, you’re supposed to serve the people. So I’ll be listening to people and doing what I can do. You should be there to listen to what the people say.
What are your main priorities?
The only thing I can say is I’ll do the best I can, but I would like to lower taxes for senior citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.