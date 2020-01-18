ALBURGH — We pass thousands of people on any given day, without any awareness of what kind of life they lead. In the case of Alburgh’s Nancy Fuller, the answer is almost unimaginable.
By day, and professionally, Fuller has worked as a chiropractor since 1982. She said she “tried to retire in 2016, but it just didn’t stick.”
“You know, sometimes, just when you think you’re out, they call you back in,” Fuller said. And that’s just what a doctor did just after Fuller retired.
So now she works three days a week, which she said is a “pretty nice gig,” allowing her four-day weekends in which she can explore her other interests. Fuller crochets, she reads. She picks up the guitar and tries to re-learn how to play.
But art may be chief among those interests. Fuller started painting in watercolors around the age of five, but said she didn’t really get into painting until college. She wanted to major in art, but said her guidance counselors “wouldn’t let me.”
“They said ... I had to take physics, and chemistry, and geometry and algebra because I was going to college,” Fuller said, “so I had to stop doing all my art stuff.
“And then when I went to college, I didn’t go to any of those classes, because they were boring.”
Instead, she hung out in what the students called the “Art Wok-Shop.”
“It would have been a ‘workshop,’ but they forgot to paint the ‘R’ in and it was too much trouble,” Fuller said.
There Fuller began playing with acrylics, a painting form in which she still dabbles on top of her watercolor work.
She shared some of that work with the Messenger, a mix of sharply detailed images and blurry abstracts that Fuller insisted aren’t abstract. They’re just painted from memory — like a moon through a plastic-covered window pane.
“I call my art a celebration of the overlooked and the underwhelming,” Fuller said. “I like to see things like a reflection in a puddle, or a dog’s eye” — both paintings Fuller carried with her — “something that people might ordinarily miss.”
Fuller is a fixture in the Swanton arts scene, as a longtime member of the Swanton Arts Council. In addition to displaying her artwork, Fuller has also submitted writing. SAC Executive Director Judy Paxman said Fuller’s most recent submission, competing for the Edwin Church Writing Award, nearly snagged her that award.
“It was just hysterical,” Paxman said.
Fuller’s entry was a non-fiction piece about her attempt to reconnect with an old boyfriend four or five decades later. She found him on Facebook, based on a profile pic, and was excited to see he was still into music, holding a guitar in his picture.
They started chatting online, and then, finally, in a phone call, mainly about a spectacular experience they shared in college.
“He says, ‘Remind me again — where did this happen?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, he doesn’t remember me.’
“I said, ‘It’s Stony Brook [University, in New York].’
“He says, ‘I never went to Stony Brook. I went to school in the midwest.’”
She’d reached out to a total stranger.
They have similar interests. He records music and Fuller writes music. He helps people at the end of their life in hospice care and Fuller, though she acknowledged “this is going to sound crazy,” said she helps “people in my dreams who are about to cross over and don’t know where they are.”
“So we had a lot to talk about,” Fuller concluded, “but we had never met.”
It’s not hard to see how that experience could make a compelling, and hysterical, story. But Fuller’s local writing reputation centers around her work in a social coffee circle known as “The Obituary Club.”
The group’s name came from a statement by one of its members, who was working on an autobiography when the group first met — an autobiography he claimed he wouldn’t finish until after his death.
The group meets Friday mornings in the Traveled Cup. “New friends come and go,” Fuller said. She said the group generally plays trivia games, talks and hangs out.
Fuller insists she’s the only one who writes her own obituary. And she’s only taken two stabs at it, no pun intended, but “I die a different way every time, and a lot of people seem to get a kick out of that.
“In one of them, I expire while working on a household project. ... I end up severing my abdominal aorta because I’m cutting towards me instead of away, and my husband finds me when he gets home.”
But she said the second obituary describes her more likely end.
In that obituary, Fuller said, “I was driving down Route 78 ... and I drove off the side, into the river, because I was looking in my purse for a back-scratcher because my back was itchy, and that’s pretty likely.”
Fuller said a third obituary is possible, assuming you’d even call these obituaries.
“Since then, I’ve been told that obituaries are not just how the person died, but they’re actually the person’s whole life,” Fuller said. “So those are just, I don’t know, death notices, I guess not true obituaries.”
Like her early start with watercolors, Fuller also began writing at a young age.
She shared an early writing masterpiece with the Messenger: “CAT.”
That’s it.
Fuller was three years old. She said the letters “were all capitalized [with] no punctuation, so it was quite a statement.”
It might seem we already have enough details to make a statement of our own: Fuller leads a diverse life. But that’s not it.
Consider her career as a security guard for a group called “Chocolate Thunder,” named after a basketball player famous for breaking glass backboards. Chocolate Thunder works concerts, festivals, bike races, checking IDs and directing traffic.
“Some of these events are crazy things like you run a 5K and then you go to a beer tasting,” Fuller explained. “You know, where people end up lying on the ground sometimes and ... one of your jobs is to make sure everyone’s alive.”
Fuller said she works a security guard anywhere from one to four times a month. Her career began when she responded to a Seven Days ad.
Her next security gig is at an “ice bar” in Burlington, “where people pay eighty-five dollars or something like that to freeze their butts off. They go out and dance in the cold at the ice bar, with ice sculptures, and there’s a tasting room when they can go around and taste different brews that are made in Vermont.
“I had to get special boots for that one that are good for forty below.”
Fuller said, “It’s an awesome life.”