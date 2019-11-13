ST. ALBANS — Dean Foods, once the nation’s largest fluid milk processor, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The filing, made in the Southern District of Texas, lists $10 billion in outstanding debt.
Dean Foods has also announced that it is in “advanced” negotiations to sell nearly all of its assets to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the nation’s largest dairy cooperative.
In July, DFA merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, assuming ownership of the St. Albans processing facility.
DFA owns 45 processing facilities around the country. The purchase of Dean Foods would add substantially to that number, giving DFA ownership of such brands as Garelick Farms, Organic Valley and Friendly’s Ice Cream.
Brad Keating, DFA’s chief operating officer for DFA’s Northeast Area, previously told the Messenger that controlling those facilities benefits farmers in three ways.
First, “it gives them a place to take their milk,” said Keating. With an oversupply of milk regionally, nationally and internationally, both independent farmers and cooperatives have struggled to sell all of the milk they produce.
Second, farmers receive a good price when selling to plants DFA owns, according to Keating.
Third, farmers receive patronage payments out of the profits of that milk. Last year, that was 10 cents for every hundredweight of milk a farmer shipped.
DFA and Dean Foods have a long history of cooperation, including exclusive supply agreements in which Dean agreed to buy milk only from DFA. Such arrangements were part of what led to the filing of an anti-trust suit against the two in 2009. Both ultimately settled, agreeing, in part, to end the exclusive supply agreements.
Historically, Dean Foods has posted high profits when milk prices to farmers fall, boasting of record profits during the price downturn in 2009, for example.
However, a declining demand for fluid milk and a loss of market share to juices from almonds, soy and other sources, as well as bottled water, has led to a decline in revenues for Dean Foods, according to market observers.
Dean Foods also lost a major customer when Walmart built its own milk processing facility.
In a written statement Dean’s new CEO, Eric Beringause said the bankruptcy is intended to enable to customer to continue operating as it works toward a sale. “
“We have a strong operational footprint and distribution network, a robust portfolio of leading national brands and extensive private label capabilities, all supported by approximately 15,000 dedicated employees around the country. Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and cost-efficient, we continue to be impacted by a challenging operating environment marked by continuing declines in consumer milk consumption,” Beringause said.