ST. ALBANS — Kathi De Bari is a math interventionist and speech-language pathologist for grades 4-8 at St. Albans City School (SACS).
While De Bari has been at SACS since 2004, her teaching experience doesn’t start there.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve been at St. Albans City School for 16 years,” De Bari said.
With her 20 years of teaching experience, De Bari easily recounts her favorite moments.
“Oh I just love it when I see that light go off in my student’s heads like, ‘Oh I got it!’” she said. “I think that is the absolute best.”
While not a traditional teacher, De Bari still has a specific type of class she enjoys greatly.
“Well what I do—actually I’m not a classroom teacher, I’m a speech and language pathologist,” De Bari said. “So I’ve been able to teach all the way from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. I think my favorite part is that I see kids individually and in small groups and then I work in large groups.”
Her favorite part, she added, is leading large group lessons in kindergarten.
“I love to read books to kids, I think they get so much out of it and when
they listen is incredible,” she said. “They come up with so many great comments and ideas; I really like that.”
De Bari’s greatest achievement coincides with her student’s learning and success.
“Well, I get a lot of satisfaction in what I do because I help people to communicate and when I see a child overcome whatever barriers they have to their communication,” De Bari said. “That’s just so satisfying, it’s amazing and when they know they can talk and are communicating and can get their point across and people know what they’re saying or trying to say, I get so much satisfaction out of that.”
As her time at SACS comes to a close, De Bari looks to her future plans.
“It’s a little scary not coming into work everyday and seeing all of my students, but I have lots of side hobbies,” she said. “So to have time to devote to that is really exciting. I do botanical dyeing, I gather leaves and make prints out of those, and then I’m going to be working with the Invasive Species Project to help get invasive species out of the waterways.”
The Invasive Species Project will keep her busy during the summer, and after that, she said she doesn’t know what’s next.
“I may travel a little bit, but I tend to stay close to home and work on projects,” she said.
While recounting her future plans, De Bari thinks back to what she wanted to accomplish before retiring.
“Well, you know it would always be nice to have more time to spend individually with children, but their needs are pretty great and so I’ve had to, at times, spread my time around,” De Bari said. “I would have liked to have more time to spend individually with kids. There’s always new things you can do.”
As De Bari saw new therapies coming out, she wished she could “be around to learn about them and bring them back to her students.
“There’s new people working and they’re wonderful and they’ll learn how to do it,” De Bari said.
As De Bari leaves SACS to further her path of life, she thinks of what she wants to take on her journey
“The community; St. Albans City School has an amazing community that always does whatever they can to help the kids, to help each other,” she said. “It’s a very caring community and one that I will carry with me for the rest of my life and take with me wherever I go.”
Just as she would like to take something, De Bari thinks of what she’d like to leave behind for future generations.
“I would like to leave an understanding with people, an understanding that kids, everyone, has different ways of communicating and we should be mindful of that and take the time to really listen to everyone and I think they do,” she said.
De Bari chuckles and she recounts her future plans during retirement.
“The pandemic has certainly changed things and the need to do things closer to
home than I may have done before, but like I said, my plans right now involve staying in
Vermont and working towards helping out with the environment, which is very important to me and which is why I’m going to be working with the Invasive Species Project,” she said.
She added that she could also see herself volunteering at schools and possibly at City School, and just reading to children.
“I think that, basically, I don’t have great plans, but definitely I always see myself staying connected to the schools and helping out with kids and their communication and literacy,” she said.
If you’d like to leave a personal message for Kathi De Bari, send her an email at kDeBari@maplerun.org or send a letter to SACS at 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans City, in care of Kathi De Bari.
Editor’s Note: Kai Hemingway and Owen Biniecki wrote profiles of all of the retiring teachers from the Maple Run School District, and the Messenger will publish them over the next several weeks.