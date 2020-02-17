BURLINGTON – The Vermont Dept. of Children and Families (DCF) and MENTOR Vermont were awarded $1.25 million in federal funds to support mentoring services for youth in communities affected by the opioid epidemic, the organizations announced last week.
According to a statement from the Agency of Human Services, DCF and MENTOR Vermont, which supports youth mentoring services, were the recipients of a three-year grant for providing mentoring services to youth between the ages of six and 17 in nine rural Vermont counties.
Among those listed in the program were Franklin and Grand Isle counties, areas that, according to a 2018 report, were among the Northern Vermont counties most heavily affected by what is now more widely known as the opioid epidemic.
According to AHS, those grants, courtesy of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), will increase the number of active mentoring matches in those nine selected counties by 200 over the project’s three years.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand mentoring services for communities in Vermont that have been hit hardest by the opioid crisis,” said MENTOR Vermont’s Chad Butt. “This funding will allow existing mentoring agencies to increase the number of youth they support and expand into underserved areas of the state where mentors are needed most.”
According to MENTOR Vermont, youth in those counties “will have more supportive social environments and will be less likely to engage in risky behavior, which can escalate to opioid abuse, juvenile delinquency and youth victimization.”
Based on 2019 Vermont Mentoring Surveys, more than 66 percent of middle and high school youth supported by mentoring programs in Vermont feel like they matter to people in their community, and more than 86 percent of mentors play a direct role in their mentee’s education.
A 2014 report by MENTOR Vermont found one in three Vermont youth enter adulthood without having a formal or informal mentoring relationship with a caring adult.
Funding provided by OJJDP more than doubles the amount of grant funding tapped by MENTOR Vermont for youth mentoring programs between 2019 and 2020.
The nonprofit provides more than $300,000 in annual grant funding to other organizations through Vermont Mentoring Grants, which are funded through support from the A. D. Henderson Foundation and DCF.
“Mentoring is proven to have a significant positive impact on a youth’s education, daily life and career,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “Vermont youth will benefit tremendously from having better access to mentoring services that allow them to thrive while reducing their risk of engaging in negative behaviors.”