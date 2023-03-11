Daylight savings begins this Sunday 2:00 AM and "springing forward" is the time of year we all seem look forward to, as it brings us more hours of light to enjoy in the evening and reminds us that we are one step closer to warmer days!
Daylight saving is also a time when Fire Departments across the country remind residents of the simple, life-saving habit of checking the date on all alarms (smoke alarms are good for 10 years from mfg date, Carbon Monoxide Alarms are good for 5-7 years from mfg date), changing and testing the batteries in all home smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and checking the pressure in home fire extinguishers. Daylight saving is also the perfect time to talk about and practice your family's home fire escape plan.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries. This reinforces how important it is to take this time each year to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Be sure to change your batteries when you change your clocks this weekend. For those lucky enough to have alarms with 10 year internal smoke alarm batteries, be sure to test these to ensure they are in working order. Some fire departments the county have free smoke and CO alarms available to residents through the FireSafe 802 grant. Please connect with your local department to see if free alarms are available in your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.