ST. ALBANS — The Town of St. Albans selectboard had its last meeting inside its old town hall Monday night after more than a century of use.
Now, the question is: What should the town do with it?
The town selectboard heard from community members Monday night to get an idea of what they’d most like to see done with the historic building, and a sizable group – many of them neighbors – came out to weigh in on the conversation.
Town Manager Carrie Johnson said she’s already had a few people inquire about the building. Ideas tossed around by the selectboard include a daycare, a nonprofit office, apartments and a warming shelter for the homeless, but there’s been no single idea that’s really stood out as the board weighs its possibilities.
Part of the issue is the condition of the building. Built in 1896, the St. Albans Town Hall has seen decades of renovations, and the inside today is a hodgepodge of interior styles from the last century put together to create a usable space. Any renovations would need to overhaul those fixes. There’s also limitations when it comes to sewer capacity due to the hall running on a septic system.
Such drawbacks aren’t insurmountable, but it will make it more difficult to align what the community wants with what would work best for the space.
While some voices varied, many who spoke Monday night tended to agree that the space should be something that fits into the character and community of the local neighborhood.
Ideas such as a cafe or office space for incubating businesses were well-received among the group. So was the option of open community space – maybe a large hall, or theater, or place for small art exhibitions.
Community members also wanted to know how the town hall would fit into the larger infrastructure picture of the bay. While many residents came to the meeting to give their two cents about the old town hall building, a few also weighed in during the scheduled public session on how the town should spend its roughly $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Paul Larner, a former selectboard member, asked the board to put infrastructure improvements to the bay on the top of its list. Whatever the final decision, he said he’d like to see long-term improvements made to help the area’s positive momentum keep going forward.
“Whatever you do here, you got to consider what’s happening down here. And that use has to enhance this neighborhood because that’s exactly what we have here – a neighborhood,” Larner said. “A few sidewalks wouldn’t hurt.”
Residents also made it clear what they didn’t want from the town hall.
“I definitely will oppose a daycare,” Pat Vincent, the town hall’s closest neighbor, said. “I do not want the noise and kids running. There’s not enough room between this building and our building. I don’t feel that I should have to listen to probably 20 kids all day long screaming and hollering.”
The crowd reinforced her points with their own by highlighting that large children’s groups wouldn’t be good for a limited septic system and that extra traffic in the area would disrupt the neighborhood.
The selectboard ultimately made no decision Monday night about what it would do with the old town hall as the administration gets ready to pack up and go. After looking into heating options, the board suggested that the building will most likely be winterized over the next few months, but they wanted to double check to make sure that it wouldn’t cause any damage.
The Town of St. Albans administration will officially complete its move over next week, and town offices will be closed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. The new building at 398 Georgia Shore Road will be open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5.
No grand opening for the new building is scheduled at this time.
