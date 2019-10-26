ST. ALBANS — At Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Academy of Learning (AOL), everyone can be a contributor.
The program, part of NCSS’s Developmental Services Division, teaches everything from practical skills such as gardening and cooking, to exercise, personal finance and more traditional academics. Participants are also encouraged to find ways to give back to their community. On average, 25 people take part in the program each day.
One participant says she enjoys taking classes such as money management, cooking and the gardening program. “It’s my favorite place,” she said. “They’re really good to us.”
“Our goal will still be to strive to improve our consumers’ independent living skills,” said Claire Thompson, team leader in the Pathways Program, who added that another part of AOL’s curriculum is aimed at health and wellness, pointing to a wide-ranging clientele. “We all know how beneficial exercise and healthy-eating habits are to individuals for our physical health, as well as our mental health, and that is a big factor that we will continue to improve upon.”
Another piece of the improved AOL curriculum entails learning about their community. AOL hosts a class about local current events, which also teaches individuals about area resources available to them. Individuals have hands on training volunteering in parks and gleaning efforts that support the community, with the goal of making one’s community the best it can be. Individuals have used the lessons they learned to get involved in local nonprofits and other initiatives that promote a common good.
“It gives the individuals that we serve a great sense of accomplishment,” said Thompson. “You can see the increase in self-confidence and self-esteem… It’s just so beneficial to our individuals.”
Guiding AOL on its continuing quest is its mission statement: Fostering a healthy community as we provide opportunities to develop useful skills for today’s independent living; expand an appreciation for a holistic approach to health and wellness; and acquire new academic talents.
Another part of AOL’s forward energy amounts to an interior renovation that took place approximately 18 months ago, in which the agency’s facilities team repurposed and reorganized the existing rooms, making more efficient use of available space, as a guide toward AOL’s continuing mission to aid individuals in their drive to learn new skills and be more self-sufficient.
AOL staff proudly host an activity room, a computer lab, three classrooms, yoga and meditation room, and a sensory room.
There are three days of classes per week at AOL, which vary per semester. Classes change according to individuals’ areas of need and expressed goals. Classes are organized to teach participants how to plant and grow their own vegetables in a garden that is then prepared for fundraising. In another class project, individuals planted flowers in grassy medians at the St. Albans Bay Town Park. For staff, the best part was to see the individuals take part in a project, develop a passion for it, and see it through to completion.
While some individuals were working with plants, others were planting their feet on the dance floor.
Studio 3 Dance Instructor Verity Evans donated her time to teach dance, including hula and hip-hop.
One client in particular, appreciated the chance to get up and moving during his Wednesday dance class.
“It was fun,” he said. “We learned a bunch of dances.”
He states that he loves the chance to learn new recipes during his cooking class, and at the time, he said he was learning about Field Days in his current-events class. The end goal to be more independent struck a chord, as he expressed his appreciation for working with Thompson, other individuals served and staff.
“It’s a really fun time, and you will meet new friends and staff,” he said. “The academy’s a lot of fun.”
Joyce Irvine blazed her own path as a chapter coordinator for Project Linus, a national nonprofit, which helps distribute handmade blankets to terminally ill children. In her outreach, NCSS AOL participants have joined the effort and they work together to contribute about five blankets per month. The finished blankets go to the Vermont Children’s Hospital.
“Whenever you’re sick, you feel like you can’t contribute as much as you’d like to,” said Irvine. “I just feel so gratified that I can do something small that means a lot to a person who needs that sense of security.”
Thompson agrees, saying that the overall response has been positive.
“I’ve received great feedback from AOL participants,” said Thompson. “I see the motivation across the board.”
For anyone interested in joining AOL as a client or volunteer, please contact Claire Thompson at 802-782-8694 or by email at claire.thompson@ncssinc.org.