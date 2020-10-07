ST. ALBANS — Dairy Farmers of America has hired a new person to head its trucking operation in St. Albans.
Todd Deuso to the Northeast Logistics team will be the general manager for DFA Northeast Logistics, which was once McDermott’s trucking before being purchased by the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, which, in turn, merged with DFA last year.
“We are delighted that Todd has accepted the position of General Manager. His experience in the transportation sector and his familiarity with the region makes Todd a terrific choice to lead Northeast Logistics,” said Brad Keating, senior vice president and chief operating officer of DFA’s Northeast Area.
Northeast Logistics is the largest milk hauling company in the Northeast.
“I am looking forward to working with the Northeast Logistics team and using my experience to support the dairy industry,” said Deuso. “As a Vermonter, I understand the importance of dairy and the need to efficiently move milk from the farm to our plants and customers.”
DFA has recently invested in 15 new tractors and 11 tankers as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade its transportation fleet in Vermont.
“Milk hauling and logistics is challenging, and one of our strategic initiatives is to invest in our transportation infrastructure to support our farmer-owners throughout the Northeast,” said Keating. “With our new tractors and tankers, we have started the process of equipping our fleet with the latest technology and increasing efficiencies through better gas mileage and lower emissions in the environment. Plus, it has the added bonus of providing additional comfort for the drivers working hard to pick up and deliver our members’ milk every day.”
In his role, Deuso will be responsible for overseeing all of the day-to-day operations for Northeast Logistics, including locations in St. Albans, Enosburg, Irasburg and Shoreham.