BURLINGTON – Help is available for people struggling to make sense of their finances or get out of debt.
The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) helps residents of Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Addison counties achieve financial literacy with free personal finance classes and one-on-one money coaching.
Program director Rachel Goldstein said CVOEO has two financial coaches and a handful of volunteers who provide participants with budget workbooks and other tools they can use in their daily lives.
“We keep our classes small to address questions about credit and debt because there isn’t one answer for everyone, but we encourage people to be open to building their credit because it opens many doors,” she said.
CVOEO’s free services have income limits. If there is any question on eligibility, people can call the organization at 802-860-1417.
Personal finance classes
People are invited to come to the “Keys to Credit” class to learn the importance of credit and why having no credit is the same as having bad credit.
Goldstein said having a good credit score is important because it allows people to lower their bills and access lower rates when borrowing for major purchases such as a house or car.
She doesn’t recommend people open many credit cards to build credit but says that a secured credit card can help people build credit.
CVOEO also has a class called “Spend Smart,” a two-part money management class that helps participants analyze their behaviors and make positive changes.
“We encourage people to lean on our financial coaches to help them stay on track and feel comfortable and not take on debt,” Goldstein said. “A lot of it comes down to smart goal setting and providing support.”
Becoming empowered
In the Spend Smart class, people don’t make budgets. Instead, they talk about the importance of budgeting and understanding sources of income and expenses.
“It’s more than budgeting, it's an understanding of your financial situation,” she said. “One tool we like to promote is a bill calendar which allows you to fill in when income comes in and when bills are due.”
Having an understanding of money management helps participants learn when they have more or less money each month which leads to better planning.
Additionally, by building awareness around money, participants become empowered to become more confident about their financial choices.
“You come to a personal finance class and you realize you’re not alone in this,” Goldstein said.
CVOEO also has a green savings counselor that helps people save money and help the environment through learning about and applying to government programs. Some of these programs include incentives to buy low-mileage and hybrid cars and increased weatherization programs.
All the personal finance classes are being held online via Zoom. CVOEO would like to bring them back to in-person, but finds they are better attended virtually, Goldstein said.
