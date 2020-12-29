ST. ALBANS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned at the Highgate Springs Port of Entry on Monday seized a shipment containing more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana, according to CBP.
Officers selected a shipment arriving from Quebec for further examination Monday and discovered 1,432 pounds of "green leafy substance" hidden inside kitchen cabinets, according to CBP. The substance tested positive for marijuana.
According to CBP Public Affairs Officer Michael McCarthy, no arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing. McCarthy said the shipment was destined for Massachusetts, but couldn't provide any other information.
“Our team of officers remains focused on their mission throughout the ongoing travel restrictions at the border,” said Eileen Bigelow, area port director for the Area Port of St. Albans. "We know that smuggling organizations will try to exploit perceived opportunities but our officers continue to demonstrate their dedication to stopping illegal activity.”
It was determined that the marijuana has an estimated street value of approximately $3,000,700, representing the largest marijuana seizure by CBP officers in New England in recent years, according to CBP.
CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.