ST. ALBANS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Highgate Springs seized 1,331 pounds marijuana in a commercial shipment Monday, according to CBP officials.
This marks the second major seizure of marijuana at the border in recent months. CBP seized over $3 million worth of marijuana in late December, which CBP officials say was the largeset seizure in recent years.
CBP officers and agriculture specialists assigned to the Port of Highgate Springs selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “food product” for additional examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies inside the trailer, according to border officials.
CBP officers then conducted a search and a subsequent physical inspection revealed multiple vacuum-sealed packages contained within the shipment. The contents of the vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of more than $2.6 million.
“Our CBP officers and Agriculture Specialists continue to operate at the highest levels of vigilance in the wake of this pandemic,” said St. Albans Area Port Director Eileen Bigelow. "Our officers and specialists possess keen observational skills and, in this case, were able to determine that this shipment required further inspection that culminated in the discovery of narcotics.”
CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.
