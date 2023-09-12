The Vermont Genealogy Library was full of aspiring and current family historians during its open house on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event featured lectures about using genealogy software, searching online databases and other genealogy-related topics. There was also a book sale with publications about different ethnic backgrounds common in Vermont, ranging from French Canadian to Irish to German.
The Vermont Genealogy Library is the home of the Vermont French-Canadian Genealogical Society, which was founded in 1996. It grew into its previous space in Fort Ethan Allen before moving to its current location in Pinewood Plaza in Essex, said society president Ed McGuire.
Since moving from Fort Ethan Allen, the society has nearly doubled its membership to roughly 560 members, he said.
“Our growth happened when we started to do classes outside of our library, particularly adult education classes in high schools,” he said.
As a result of teaching these classes, the society broadened its interest beyond French Canadian ancestry to include other ethnicities common in Vermont.
The society focuses mainly on genealogy in Vermont, Northeastern New York, Quebec and New England and has over 5,000 volumes of historical records and six premium subscriptions to online genealogical databases such as Ancestory.com.
McGuire recommends those interested in learning more about their family history find a group to help guide them, because the vast amount of information available can be overwhelming.
“It’s easy to go off on the wrong path because people had the same surnames and the children often had the same first names,” he said. “More than a few of us have done a great job researching someone else’s family.”
McGuire said while some popular-to-search records such as census, birth and marriage records have been digitized, there are still many that have not been, such as records from churches across the United States.
In addition to dealing with paper records, the Vermont Genealogy Library also gives guidance on how to deal with information from genetic records as they relate to figuring out family histories.
AncestryDNA, a product of the genealogy website Ancestry.com, is one product that can offer insight into the heritage of various “matches” online who have also tested their DNA.
The center offers a $40 household membership for one person and a $48 household membership for two people to access the resources of the library, which include many bookcases full of paper records and premium subscriptions to online databases.
The library is located at 57 River Road on Route 115 in the Town of Essex. To learn more about the library and what it offers, visit their website: www.vtgenlib.org.
