ST. ALBANS — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Vermont this fall, the laboratory technicians and medical staff of Northwestern Medical Center’s Curbside Collection site remain diligent and optimistic.
“It is a real honor to be able to serve the community in this capacity,” says Jessica Scanlon, a laboratory assistant who helps organize the daily ebb and flow of the Curbside Collection Site.
“We have a very fine-tuned system right now,” Scanlon said, following months of tweaking the lab testing procedures, monitoring volume capacity and meeting staffing needs throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Prior to the national resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the St. Albans curbside site hit peak testing levels in August, with about 450-550 weekly tests being processed during October. With Vermont’s total positive infections now surpassing 4,000 — over 40% of those cases reported in November alone — the need for quick and efficient, accessible testing is paramount.
As an order-driven collection site, any patient utilizing NMC’s Curbside screening is either referred by a medical provider or self-initiated through NMC’s COVID-19 Hotline. Those scheduled for surgery or specific out-patient procedures at NMC are also required to have pre-operative screenings for the virus, conducted within a particular timeframe.
“We do not provide medical advice or lab results directly to the patients,” says Scanlon. “Nor do we allow walk-ins, this is not a pop-up testing site.”
Systematic testing continues, notwithstanding delays resulting from the Oct. 28 cyber attack on UVM Medical Center’s digital network. Locally collected samples had been couriered to UVMMC for months, prior to being processed at the Broad Center in Massachusetts. Following the breach, NMC’s samples were re-routed to the Mayo Medical Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for processing.
“Our normal turn-around time went from three days to five days,” says Scanlon. “Then a national COVID-19 surge happened, hitting Mayo hard. Our turn-around time is struggling at five to seven days.”
Meanwhile, as the UVMMC system continues to regain functionality, the curbside team remains optimistic that turn-around times will soon return to just three to four days, Scanlon says.
“Our community has been overwhelmingly understanding and supportive of the struggle we face. We fully understand the impact this has on people’s lives, their livelihoods, and families,” she said.
Drive-Thru convenience
Established quickly to fulfill the growing need for local testing, the curbside collection site has taken thousands of samples from Franklin and Chittenden County patients since the onset of COVID-19.
Back in March, NMC’s Incident Command/COVID-19 Response team began searching for a more stable location for testing.
“At the time, we were testing anyone suspected to have COVID through a side door outside our old ICU,” says Kristy Cushing, PT, NMC’s Rehab Services Manager.
Patients with COVID-like symptoms were being tested from their cars as a precaution.
“We found we were bottlenecking and because it was adjacent to the Emergency Department (ED), traffic was becoming a concern,” Cushing says.
Cushing was asked on March 18 to set up a team to spearhead the relocation of the COVID-19 testing site, to an empty space within the Valley Crossroads building, owned by NMC.
A support team of RiseVT, Physical Therapy, and other staff was assembled to support the effort. Her team did a walk-thru of the new space, identifying necessary equipment and procedural needs. They were up and running the next day, March 19.
The Valley Crossroads plaza location allows patient traffic to flow from behind the building forward and remains convenient in proximity with NMC’s main campus.
“Around 15-20 patients were being tested each hour,” says Cushing. “We did it this way to be respectful of conserving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The collector would get all geared up in PPE and do one car after another.”
The collection team manually transported samples to the NMC lab three times a day, Cushing says. At that time, the laboratory technicians did not participate in the collection of samples at the Curbside site. Instead, as the Ortho PA’s headed back to their clinics, a team of Rehab Physical Therapists (PT) were trained as collectors, helping to maintain curbside operations for the next five months.
Transitioning again in July, the patient-testing process was handed over to the laboratory staff, a dedicated team of seven, now under the supervision of Mandy Hill.
“The Curbside team made a lot of improvements from there,” Cushing says of the progression. “However, I was super proud of opening the site within 28 hours of the request.”
Patients should expect to interface with only two people during a typical curbside collection, a runner and a collector in full PPE.
“As the runner goes out first to give directions to the driver – it is important for the driver, whether being tested or not, to listen and understand directions given by the runner,” says Scanlon.
After swabbing a sample, the collector “comes in dirty,” through a side door where the runner can help assist with anything the collector needs. Neither the runner nor collector interacts with others inside or outside the curbside site while in PPE.
The curbside site utilizes two methods for testing patients, based upon what is ordered by providers. The nasopharyngeal swab, often referred to as the more invasive or painful type, tests for indicators of both COVID-19 and Influenza. The anterior nares nasal swab tests for COVID-19 only, rimming the inside of both nostrils.
Earlier this fall, Nilda Gonnella-French, a patient, attended a social event out-of-state. Following a seven-day quarantine, she was required to have testing before returning to work as Risk and Accreditation Coordinator at NMC.
“I was involved with COVID response planning at NMC from March and was very familiar with the fact that we had this service,” she says. “It was not until September, when I had the opportunity to take advantage of the convenience of the curbside collection center, that I really got a true appreciation for the service we are providing for the community.”
She requested an appointment on Friday and by Sunday morning was waiting at the curbside collection site.
“The nasal swab collection process did not hurt at all. It was slightly uncomfortable, as there is a swab up your nose, but very minimal. I would not hesitate to do it again if it were to be necessary,” she said.
She received her test results on Tuesday. Patients are always notified, regardless of result status, by their medical provider and through the NMC Patient Portal.
While there is currently no limit on the number of COVID-19 tests a person can undergo, there may be fees for testing. Finances should not be a barrier to testing, though, and patients with questions about cost are encouraged to contact their provider or NMC directly.
“This community is very lucky to have a curbside collection center. It is a huge convenience both for employees and their families and the greater Franklin County area to have this service,” says Gonnella-French.
The team at the Curbside site continue to rely on one another, with each day ushering in the unknown.
“COVID isn’t the mother-in-law, who stays for a while and then leaves,” says Scanlon.
Expectation for the Curbside Collection site is to be functional for at least two years, with the possibility of additional services, as circumstance prevails.
“I want to thank all the folks that were involved in the inception and the revisions of this innovative idea, to get it to be the well-oiled machine that it is today,” Gonnella-French offers.
“We chose this profession because we care about the science,” Scanlon says, of the team at Curbside. “We are proud to be able to provide our community with access to necessary testing; and to be held accountable for reliable results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.