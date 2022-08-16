ST. ALBANS — When the Flieger sisters are baking, it can be a dangerous time for their parents.
“It’s very dangerous because we want to eat everything,” Kerry Flieger said jokingly Saturday as she sat behind her daughters’ booth in Taylor Park.
Charlotte, Emily and Sophie helped set up earlier in the day as part of the Northwest Farmers Market’s Youth Day.
The Fliegers drove down to St. Albans from Bakersfield to participate. Kerry Flieger said the three girls had sold baked goods in Bakersfield, and these days, they are looking to expand their audience with a wide range of cookies, truffles and cupcakes.
“Some are more unique that you haven’t seen, and some are more common,” Emily said as her sisters watched. ”We also like to offer our gluten-free option for those who still eat sweets but they are allergic to gluten.”
Their specialty are cookie dough truffles that come without egg, Emily said, so you can still eat cookie dough without worrying that it’s cookie dough.
Kerry said each of her daughters brings something a little different to Three Sisters Baked Goods, their self-named bakery business.
Charlotte, for example, can whip up truffles better than anyone. Emily is great at the presentation, and Sophie is the organizer, she said.
“We like making all of our treats, and they’re all homemade,” Emily said.
The Fliegers, however, were just one of a few tents young people had set up for sales at the farmers’ market.
A few tents north, Neveah Row, had set up a table to sell her custom jewelry together with her grandfather. Her biggest sellers of the day were necklaces wrapped around crystals.
“I like to make crystal necklaces because I’m very interested in crystals and a lot of people where I live like them, and I make these with my cousin when she comes over from New Hampshire,“ she said.
Row pointed to flowers made from colorful tape. Other jewelry included colorful beads that were good for children to wear, she said.
And a few tents south of the Fliegers, another youth vendor, Cynthia Rolfe, of Cynthia’s Jams, sold her jams.
She said that she’s come down to youth vendor day a few times, and she likes to sell a wide range of sauces and jams made with her family. The recipes are old family formulas, she said, and they try to incorporate the freshest ingredients to make high quality jams and jellies.
As for the day’s business, she said they’ve been doing well, but with only a few hours into the farmer’s market, there was still plenty of time to see if she could sell more than previous years.
“The day’s not over,” she said.
