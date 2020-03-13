ST. ALBANS — Combine sweet treats with local beef and brews, add in a busy intersection and cozy place to enjoy a fresh deli sandwich and what do you get? Mother Hubbard’s store, bakery, and deli.
Mother Hubbard’s, located at 19 Bushy Road in St. Albans, is owned and operated by Cayden Theberge, a local beef farmer. Cayden, who purchased the business on July 1, 2019, was looking for a new business venture and a new way to sell his beef. The store had a bakery and while Cayden knew he wanted to keep that going, he didn’t want to run it himself.
So, he reached out to a friend. Caitlin Fortin, via Instagram. Caitlin, the owner of Caitlin’s Creations, had a home-based bakery. “If I buy this store, will you lease the bakery and deli?” Cayden asked. At first, Caitlin thought he was joking. When she realized he was serious, her wheels started turning.
The duo decided to go in on the business and worked closely with the previous owner, Melissa Hubbard, before taking the reins in July. It was a good learning experience, Caitlin noted, and a chance for her and Cayden to see the in’s and out’s of running Mother Hubbard’s before they took the plunge.
“It took off faster than I thought,” Caitlin said of its success. “Our Facebook page is a big help in promoting what we’re doing.” The use of social media for the two is second nature as both are in their early 20s. Managing their time well is essential. Both have second careers outside of Mother Hubbard’s—Cayden has the beef farm while Caitlin is enrolled at Paul Smith’s College full-time.
Last semester, she commuted to and from school around her work schedule, but this semester she was able to create an internship in the bakery itself. “There’s never a dull moment,” she said about her busy weeks. “You can’t predict what the day will bring. You could bake a lot of rolls and then run out by noon. It’s hit or miss with everything basically.”
Still, only several months into the new venture both have plans to further grow their respective businesses. Cayden is toying with the idea of adding a creemee stand along with Friday night barbeques outdoors when the weather warms up. Additionally, the store offers a wide selection of local sauces along with beer from local breweries like Fiddlehead Brewing Company and 14th Star Brewery and may add more in the future.
Caitlin plans to redesign the bakery after Easter. She says that new, back-opening cases will be configured into a horseshoe shape, creating a better flow of traffic for customers. This will also add a little bit more room in the bakery area in which to work. The bakery and deli take up about one-third of the store currently.
One thing that isn’t likely to change is the demand for Caitlin’s extremely popular sugar cookies. She sold 214 dozen during Christmas alone and is already booking summer weddings—seven and counting—as far away as Potsdam and Rouse’s Point, N.Y.
As with any business, challenges come up. Cayden and Caitlin deal with them in their typical, go-with-the-flow manner. One tricky situation was money changing hands between the two business owners. Using Square, an online cash register system helped to facilitate the charges and debits for both businesses.
Currently the customer demographic tends toward seniors, but Caitlin believes that’s changing. More people of different ages are constantly stopping in and checking out all Mother Hubbard’s has to offer. “I think how much we’ve grown customer base-wise and it’s been busier,” says Caitlin. “I think I’m baking more than the previous owner did.”
Mother Hubbard’s is currently open Monday through Saturday, from 5:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 5:30 a.m., until 7:00 p.m. The hours may change slightly in the spring and will be updated on the business’s Facebook page.