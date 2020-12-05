BURLINGTON — Whether your interests lie with food production, fruits or flowers, you can expand your home horticulture knowledge by enrolling in the upcoming University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Master Gardener course.
The 16-week non-credit online course runs from Jan. 8 through the week of May 21. Enrollment is open to gardeners of all levels of expertise who want to learn about vegetable gardening, annuals and perennials, sustainable landscaping, pollinator gardens, entomology and tree, shrub and lawn care, among other topics.
UVM faculty and green industry experts will present information through recorded lectures, live Q&A webinars, discussion forums and other weekly activities. Participants should have basic computer skills and expect to spend up to five hours a week on course work, assignments and quizzes.
The deadline to register is Jan. 8. The fee is $400 for Vermont residents, $550 for non-residents. Partial scholarships are available for Vermonters with applications accepted until Dec. 31. To register or for information on financial aid, go to http://go.uvm.edu/mastergardener.
To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Beret Halverson at beret.halverson@uvm.edu or (802) 656-1777 by Dec. 20.
Three separate tracks will be offered. Track 1 is for gardeners seeking certification as a UVM Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, which requires a 40-hour internship after completion of the course.
Track 2 is for anyone not interested in Master Gardener certification, only in studying home horticulture. Gardeners taking this track will earn a Vermont Certificate of Home Horticulture. Track 3 covers the same information as the other two tracks but is entirely self-paced with no certification.
For more information, contact the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program Office at (802) 656-9562 or master.gardener@uvm.edu.
