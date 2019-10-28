SWANTON VILLAGE — The ghouls came out in the village park Saturday night as the autumn sun set.
The sheet of dimming sunlight just added another layer of morbidity to an already spooky display: Sam and Betty’s summer home turned into an alien crash site, a swan draped in a white veil and wrapped in lights positioned in their summer home like an unhappy ghost.
And who wouldn’t want what stands in that enclosure to get off their property? Spider-legged robotic monstrosities shrouded in thick cobwebs, an extraterrestrially green skeleton tucked between two corner trees, sporadic trails of fog rising from the drained swan pond.
Blame the Swanton Arts Council’s David Winchester, of Winchester Designs, for the display. Judy Paxman, the SAC’s executive director, did.
Winchester told the Messenger the SAC concocted the extraterrestrial display ahead of last year’s Halloween in the Park, but only one week ahead, leaving no time to bring the idea to life — or un-life.
This year, Winchester’s team had plenty of time.
Their park display isn’t going anywhere, excluding nightmares, until after Halloween.
As for the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween in the Park event, that was just a couple of hours Saturday night. But the chamber, SAC members and other community hosts fit a whole lot of festivity into that relatively brief window before darkness fell.
Hundreds of little goblins and larger things that go bump in the night flooded the park, touring a spooky van, accepting sweets, having their faces painted and safely crossing the street — lest they have to spend more than Saturday night among the dead — to partake in a book giveaway at the Swanton Public Library.
The Messenger captured several of these specters in photographs. Observe at your own peril.