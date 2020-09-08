On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Judge H.E.VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
April Bushey -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.
Krystie T. Dumont -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended, two counts of unlawful trespass; retail theft.
Lacosta St. Francis -- settlement conference -- retail theft.
Travis J. St. Arnault -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.
Jeffrey Conry -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.
9:30 a.m.
Joseph Honsinger -- motion hearing -- unlawful trespass; tampering with a fire alarm; unlawful mischief.
Joyce L. Patterson -- change of plea -- unlawful mischief; providing false information to law enforcement.
10:30 a.m.
Kenneth Edward Bocash Sr. -- settlement conference -- criminal threatening.
11 a.m.
Tyler J. Jacques -- motion hearing -- assault; aggravated assault; unlawful mischief; DUI; two counts violation of conditions of release; violation of abuse prevention order; resisting arrest.
11:30 a.m.
Bryan F. Frazier -- motion hearing -- aggravated assault.
1 p.m.
Kevin B. Desaklides -- attorney or appear -- violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault with a weapon.