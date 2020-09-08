Gavel generic

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Judge H.E.VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

April Bushey -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.

Krystie T. Dumont -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended, two counts of unlawful trespass; retail theft.

Lacosta St. Francis -- settlement conference -- retail theft.

Travis J. St. Arnault -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.

Jeffrey Conry -- settlement conference -- driving while license suspended.

9:30 a.m. 

Joseph Honsinger -- motion hearing -- unlawful trespass; tampering with a fire alarm; unlawful mischief.

Joyce L. Patterson -- change of plea -- unlawful mischief; providing false information to law enforcement.

10:30 a.m.

Kenneth Edward Bocash Sr. -- settlement conference -- criminal threatening.

11 a.m.

Tyler J. Jacques -- motion hearing -- assault; aggravated assault; unlawful mischief; DUI; two counts violation of conditions of release; violation of abuse prevention order; resisting arrest.

11:30 a.m.

Bryan F. Frazier -- motion hearing -- aggravated assault.

1 p.m.

Kevin B. Desaklides -- attorney or appear -- violation of conditions of release; aggravated assault with a weapon.

