On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Judge Scot L. Kline will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m. Raven Hendrix — plea change — petit larceny; disorderly conduct; three counts unlawful mischief; two counts violation of conditions of release.
9:30 a.m. Randall D. Ovitt — status conference — three counts violation of abuse prevention order; assault; DUI; two counts violation of conditions of release.
10 a.m. Danielle S. McDonald — plea change — DUI #2.
10:30 a.m. Sarah J. St. Louis — false pretenses or tokens.
10:45 a.m. Harley Demag II — arraignment — procurement of perjury; aggravated second degree assault with a prior conviction.
10:45 a.m. Dennis P. Pearce — status conference — fugitive from justice.
11 a.m. Eric A. Raymond — motion hearing — violation of conditions of release; cocaine possession.
11:30 a.m. Scott P. Allen — motion hearing — careless or negligent operation; unlawful mischief; false pretenses or tokens; petit larceny; vehicle operation without owner consent; disorderly conduct; possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic; DUI #2; DUI #2 test refusal; retail theft.